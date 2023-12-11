Ultras are a group of football fans renowned for their fanatical support. The term originated in Italy in the 1930s but is used worldwide to describe organised fans of football clubs. The behavioural tendency of ultra groups includes chanting, playing musical instruments such as drums, their use of flares and smoke bombs (primarily in tifo choreography), vocal support in large groups, and the displaying of flags and banners at football stadiums, all of which are designed to create an atmosphere which encourages their own team and intimidates the opposing players and their supporters.

Among ultra groups known globally are the likes of Borussia Dortmund's 'Südtribüne', Paris Saint-Germain's 'Tous PSG', and Galatasary's 'ultrAslan'. But while a passionate, and often politically, socially, or even religiously, motivated fandom is prevalent in regions such as Eastern Europe and South America, its popularity in the United Kingdom remains low.

Top 10 biggest football ultra groups in the world

While ultra culture is still new to the UK, there aren't too many of them about. But of the ones in existence, Football Fancast has whittled them down to a top 10 - ranked on how passionate the group is, the creativity of their pre-match tifos and choreography, and the size of their support.

10 Arsenal - Ashburton Army

Founded: 2022

One of the rewards of success in football is a better atmosphere. This is best shown currently through Arsenal, who, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, are looking to return to their heyday.

Though without a trophy in three years, the Spaniard has brought the buzz back to N5, becoming former mentor Pep Guardiola's closest title rival in recent years. And, in return, the fans have set up a group to help the cause of the club further as it looks to reclaim its Highbury highpoint, capsulising the shift in Arsenal's trajectory back to the top of English football.

Founded in late 2022, the 'Ashburton Army' was created with the sole purpose of bridging the gap between the club and its fans, with loud, vocal, and passionate support being the pillar of a movement designed to replicate the matchday experience of their former stadium, Highbury.

Taking inspiration from German ultra groups, the 'Ashburton Army' can be identified from the rest of the fanbase by their all-black clothing - while the club have also given them a designated standing area at the Emirates Stadium to ensure tifo displays can be achieved.

Since it is one of only two ultra groups in the Premier League, rival fans often mock the group's tactics to create an atmosphere, palming it off as pseudo-passion. But while the UK struggles to recapture the sporadic positives of terrace culture from the pre-commercialisation and pre-Hillsborough eras, the Ashburton Army are a refreshing change from the unvaried fanatical identities of the rest of the Premier League.

9 Clapton - The Scaffold

Founded: 2012

Since Ultra culture is so new to the UK, it brings a diverse and eclectic fusion of styles and motivations. As well as this, it means there is a steeper 10 to 1 list in terms of how recognisable a fanbase is.

Clapton might be a ninth tier club playing their games in a stadium that can only hold 2,000 spectators, but what they lack in club size and facilities, they more than make up for with passion.

Aptly named 'The Scaffold' after the east London stadium's pipe-held terrace, the club's ultra group have helped the attendances at Terence McMillan Stadium multiply by five over recent years, all while campaigning against modern football, racism, and sexism.

Unfortunately, the club's anti-fascist movement, which has attracted support from Italian, Polish, Spanish, and LGBTQ+ individuals living in London, hasn't evaded the country's violent right-wing politics, with pre-season in 2015 resulting in clashes with the English Defence League.

Even still, the good far outweighs the bad. Clapton's ultras have been significant in helping the local community, with regular projects in conjunction with east London foodbanks, while banners and displays of peace and love symbolise what the club is all about.

8 Eastbourne Town - Pier Pressure Ultras

Founded: 2017

Eastbourne Town, langushing in the Isthmian League Division One South, are another non-league club whose ultra group offers an insight into the positives of left-wing-focused support.

On the face of it, their home is just another run-of-the-mill, non-league ground. However, every other weekend, it is brought to life through an array of flares, banners and chants.

Responsible for all the commotion, the Pier Pressure Ultras (again aptly named due to the club's location in a quaint, seaside town) were initially just a group of locals who felt disillusioned by ticket prices in the top divisions. However, they have since become more.

They raise money for various local charities and food banks, as well as championing diversity and inclusivity. They are also very hands-on when it comes to helping out the club. Over the years, they have helped to design the matchday programme, maintain the website and run the club’s social media accounts – all on a voluntary basis.

Politically, they've also made a difference. Although usually a conservative area of England, in 2017, they helped to oust

Caroline Ansell, the local Conservative MP.

7 Spartans FC - North Ultras

Founded: Unknown

What makes this lot special is the fact they are so young. Spartans FC's youth workers have created a special programme that looks to take youths off the streets and place them in a position of prominence as the team's most dedicated and noisy supporters.

Competing in the fourth tier of Scottish football, and located in one of the capital’s most deprived communities, Spartans FC has created its own set of ultras made up of local youngsters who have sometimes found themselves involved in antisocial behaviour.

The North Ultras meet weekly on Friday afternoons to prepare for matches and are taught how to budget and organise for matchday displays - all whilst serving up food and drinks for attendees.

Their creativity is encouraged through songwriting and making merchandise, and members are even encouraged to self-police during games to avoid any issues within the ground and to be respectful when forming pre-game marches towards Ainslie Park.

The group, mostly made up of young teenagers and below, have proven passion can be funnelled into a revolutionary educational programme called the 'School of Ultras'.

6 St Mirren - Northbank Aggro

Founded: 2016

One of the oldest singing sections in Scottish football, the Northbank Aggro were around even before Saints moved to an all-seater stadium in the 1990s. They congregated in the North Bank of the old Love Street ground and kept the name after the move to the new stadium in Paisley.

St Mirren's organised group are the first of many great Scottish ultra groups to make the list, proving that football north of the England/Scotland border is loved beyond doubt. Although nowhere near the size of other football clubs in the country, their small section of singing and bouncing supporters make the Saints sound remarkably bigger and more fierce than what travelling away fans will have expected.

The group doesn't rely on pyro, flag displays, or tifos as a means of creating an atmosphere. Instead, out of anybody on this list, they most closely resemble the terrace culture in the UK. While others look toward the rest of Europe for ideas, St Mirren fans continue to opt for tradition.

5 Motherwell - Motherwell Bois

Founded: 2016

Established in 2016 and found in the right-hand side of the John Hunter stand, opposite the main stand at Firk Park, this noisy bunch give it their all for their colourful and vocal backing home and away. Former player and Fir Park academy product Dean Cornelius was one of the 'Bois', and the section is best-known for adopting The Beatles' 'Twist and Shout' for their anthem.

Employing a 'Well In' scheme, the Motherwell Bois stand by the principle that football is for all by giving a free season ticket to unemployed supporters. This inclusivity gives the ultras a welcoming touch, with both men and women, old and young, joining in with melodic singalongs on the terraces up and down Scotland.

4 Crystal Palace - Holmesdale Fanatics

Founded: 2005

In England, no fanbase better replicates the Eastern European style of support than Crystal Palace. With their pyro, tifos, and constant chanting - backed by a drum - the 'Holmesdale Fanatics' have forged a reputation as one of the most vociferous supports in the country, while Selhurst Park has become a nightmared fortress for any opposition.

Much like Arsenal's 'Ashburton Army', they too have their own section at their home stadium and wear all-black. But it's safe to say the spectacle of seeing Crystal Palace fans in full voice is much better than seeing that of Arsenal's.

The 'Holmesdale Fanatics' have more members, are more creative with their displays, and have ventured outside the realms of passionate support to advocate for change in key issues of the sport, using their distinctive identity and association with the club to use football as a political vehicle.

Through their recent protests against ticket prices and Newcastle United's Saudi takeover, Crystal Palace's ultras have proven politics does have a place in the stands and that it doesn't always lead to violence like what is seen in Italy.

The Holmesdale Fanatics have also paid tribute to local heroes through choreographic displays, while their tight-knit bond with the community around Selhurst Park and in neighbouring South London boroughs has been a testament to the group's success since forming in 2005.

3 Aberdeen - Red Ultras

Founded: 1999

Established in 1999, the Red Ultras of Aberdeen brought colour and excitement to Pittodrie. They lasted a decade before disappearing following a fallout with the club - but a new version of the group can be seen in the centre block of the top tier of the Richard Donald Stand.

The section has since been renamed 'The Red Shed", and with home supporters also occupying the opposite stand to the ultras, the two ends share chants across ninety minutes of football fever.

The Red Ultras work closely with the club to improve the atmosphere, home and away. It is this connection between club and fans that acts as a pacesetter for other clubs to follow suit.

2 Rangers - Union Bears

Founded: 2007

Pro-royalism characterises Rangers' ultra group. But there is much more to the 'Union Bears' than what meets the eye. Since their formation in the summer of 2007, the group have provided unrelenting support to their team, acting as the voice of the fanbase when things aren't going well on or off the pitch.

But since they hold political and religious opinions that differ from the rest of the country, the Glaswegian giants can often find themselves embroiled in violence with rival supporters and police. Compared to the rest of the list, the top two entries aren't exactly the best examples of how organised football fandom can be a welcome addition to more football clubs in the UK.

Rangers and Celtic still struggle with hooliganism ties that predate all-seater stadiums, with crowd violence prevalent, especially in the infamous Old Firm Derby. However, when done right, matchdays at Ibrox are easily the best around.

1 Celtic - The Green Brigade

Founded: 2006

There's probably no surprise among anyone about who takes the top spot. Formed in 2006 and found on the north curve of Celtic Park, the 'Green Brigade' is the loudest, largest, and most creative supporters group in the UK.

Known for intimidating European nights and their bloodthirsty rivalry with cross-city rivals Rangers, Celtic's organised section has been responsible for some of the most exciting displays in football fan history.

But with their religious and political motivations, the positives of passionate support haven't come without the negatives of controversy. Violence in the Old Firm Derby is a common occurrence, while protests on remembrance day and the displaying of pro-IRA banners have paved the way for the 'Green Brigade' to become a marmite faction in Scottish football.

Currently, the ultras are banned by the club following a number of "serious issues" in recent weeks, including "pyrotechnics, unsafe behaviour and unauthorised displays". However, with a meeting with the board scheduled this week, this could change, and the Green Brigade could be reinstated once again, like they have been in previous occasions.