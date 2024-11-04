Arsenal Sporting Director Edu Gaspar has decided to leave the north London side for two key reasons, it has been claimed in a fresh report.

Arsenal to part ways with Invincible winner

News broke on Monday morning that the Gunners would be parting ways with Edu in the near future, compounding the tough start to the season that the north London side have endured.

Injuries and suspensions have seen Arsenal's early Premier League title hopes dented, with Mikel Arteta's side already seven points behind early pace setters Liverpool and five behind Champions Manchester City.

The Gunners are three games without a win, something that they have not experienced since the end of 2023, and their latest loss, 1-0 away to Newcastle United, came with serious question marks over the makeup of the Arsenal squad, with Martin Odegaard's absence through injury having seemingly robbed the Emirates Stadium outfit of any creativity whatsoever.

They face Inter Milan in the Champions League before a massive clash with Chelsea in the coming seven days, with maximum points and strong performances needed in both to restore confidence in their chances of lifting meaningful silverware this season, though they have a lighter fixture list ahead than their rivals with games against sides in the bottom half of the Premier League still to come.

Now, the impending departure of Edu will muddy the waters at the Emirates Stadium yet further, with the Brazilian having been a key part of Arsenal's recent success and he and Arteta working largely in lockstep to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Edu Gaspar's best signings at Arsenal Player Fee Declan Rice £105m Kai Havertz £65m Martin Odegaard £30m Leandro Trossard £25m Gabriel £26m

And as per a fresh report, there are two key reasons behind Edu's decision to move on from north London.

Why Edu is set to leave Arsenal

As per a report from The Independent, there are several factors behind Edu's departure, but one of the major ones came in Arsenal's club structure. They report that the Sporting Director "had harboured ambitions to become CEO at Arsenal", a position previously occupied by Vinai Venkatesham but since dispensed with as Richard Garlick took greater control at the Emirates Stadium.

That ambition is one that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is willing to match though, with Edu hotly tipped to take up a role in charge of his roster of clubs that includes Greek side Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave as well as the Garibaldi.

It was also revealed that the Marinakis offer was also a lucrative one, with the same report outlining that the offer was set to "more than treble Edu's wages", providing a financial incentive for the former Arsenal invincible midfielder as well as a career progression motive.

Arsenal are now set for a major reshuffle as they look to find another Sporting Director, while their plans for any January transfers could also have been thrown into doubt by the development.