The transfer window is rapidly reaching its conclusion and, as most fans will attest, it feels as if Tottenham Hotspur haven't done enough.

The only player to join the club so far this month has been 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonín Kinský, who completed his £12.5m move from Slavia Prague on January 5th, but since then, there has been a whole lot of rumours and nothing else.

What's worse is that other teams in the Premier League are strengthening their squad, most notably Manchester City, who have been on quite a spending spree this month, with the £59m purchase of Eintracht Frankfurt goal machine Omar Marmoush the pick of the bunch.

However, there is still time for Daniel Levy and Co to make a splash in the market, and if recent reports are to be believed, the club might just be going after a Premier League star who could be their answer to City's new Egyptian superstar.

Tottenham target Premier League sensation

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are now one of multiple clubs chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report claims that Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest are all keen on the Brazilian ace, who has yet to sign a new contract at Molineux.

However, as well as getting ahead of some tough competition, Spurs will have to stump up a hefty fee to get their man, with the report claiming that it will take at least £70m to convince the Old Gold to sell.

It will be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given how well Cunha has played this season and Postecoglou's need for signings, it's one worth fighting for, especially as he's been compared to the brilliant Marmoush.

How Cunha compares to Marmoush and why Spurs should sign him

So, before we get into some of the other reasons Spurs should be looking to sign Cunha this month, let's examine this comparison to City's new signing and where it comes from.

In this case, it primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that Marmoush is the ninth most similar forward to the Brazilian star.

The best way to see where this comparison has come from is to look at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, goals per shot and shot on target, passing accuracy, expected assists, through balls, crosses, carries into the final third and more, all per 90.

Cunha & Marmoush Statistics per 90 Cunha Marmoush Goals per Shot 0.15 0.17 Goals per Shot on Target 0.38 0.38 Passing Accuracy 71.6% 70.2% Expected Assists 0.19 0.25 Through Balls 0.35 0.30 Crosses 4.48 4.58 Successful Take-On % 44.1% 44.7% Carries 29.4 27.2 Carries into the Final Third 3.08 3.14 Aerial Duels Won 0.45 0.41 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

However, while sharing a considerable number of statistical similarities with the champions' marquee signing is certainly encouraging, it's not the sole reason the North Londoners should be going after the Wolves ace.

One of the other most significant reasons for breaking the bank on the João Pessoa-born this month is his sensational form in front of goal this season.

For example, in just 23 appearances for the relegation-threatened Old Gold, the "unbelievable" 25-year-old, as dubbed by journalist Alex Richards, has found the back of the net on ten occasions and provided four assists, which comes out to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.64 games.

That is the sort of game-changing firepower that Postecoglou could really use to pull his side out of the slump they are currently in.

Therefore, while it will be an incredibly expensive transfer, Spurs should do all they can to sign Cunha, as he could be a season-defining addition and their answer to Marmoush.