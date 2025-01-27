Manchester United picked up just their second Premier League win from their last five clashes when getting the better of Marco Silva's Fulham last time out.

Lisandro Martinez was the late hero the Red Devils were crying out for as his deflected strike fortuitously looped over the head of Cottagers goalkeeper Bernd Leno, sending the away masses into pandemonium in the process.

Whilst Ruben Amorim will be encouraged by two victories on the spin now in all competitions, he will still hope for a late signing to boost his ranks this transfer window.

Man United agree personal terms with priority target

This January has been dominated by news of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford potentially upping and leaving Old Trafford but INEOS have been attentive to any market opportunities that could emerge.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Now, with a week left of the transfer window, they could well be closing in on the first acquisition of the Amorim era.

Indeed, as per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano via his X account, United have already agreed terms with Lecce ace Patrick Dorgu. That said, they still have a fee to agree with the Serie A side before the window slams shut in a week's time.

Romano states that the Red Devils are due to go back in with another approach though that is closer to the Serie A club's asking price of £33m.

How Patrick Dorgu compares to Bukayo Saka

Whilst it is crystal clear that United are targetting Dorgu to gift Amorim a more expansive wing-back in-keeping with his Sporting philosophy, the Dane can also play straight up as a winger, with his current boss Marco Giampaolo getting more out of the 20-year-old when deploying him down the right wing.

As a result, there are similarities to be made between the promising talent and Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka, with both players in question naturally left-footed but both an absolute menace to contain down the opposing flank.

Before delving deeper into his standout features as an attacking presence, Amorim would love to welcome the £33m man through the door due to his energy and tenacity as a defender.

Whilst Diogo Dalot has shone at points as a defensive figure down the left, with 4.3 duels won a game on average in the Premier League on top of collecting six clean sheets, Dorgu has won a far more impressive 6.9 duels per match this season in Serie A, alongside also amassing 4.7 ball recoveries as a tireless body for his side.

It's even led to one analyst online heralding Dorgu as a "monster", with United in desperate need of some freshness such as the 20-year-old's arrival to try and push up the league away from their current lowly standing of 12th.

He could also offer Amorim some versatility away from just being his ideal profile for a full-back, with the four-time Denmark international more than capable of playing further forward on the right based on his glittering numbers for this season so far.

Dorgu's numbers this season by position Position played Games Goals Assists RW 10 3 0 LB 6 0 1 LM 2 0 0 RB 2 0 0 LW 2 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Indeed, when glancing at the table, all of his goals this campaign for Lecce have come from the right flank meaning Dorgu could give Amad Diallo some great competition if he were to arrive on the scene shortly.

This ability to shift between playing at left-back and right wing could mean he is United's very own Saka down the line, with the England international lining up as a left-back for Arsenal at the start of his senior days in North London, before then being fully morphed into a frightening prospect in attack.