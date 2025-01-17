It would be fair to say that this season has been tough for Tottenham Hotspur.

The club may still be in three cup competitions at present, but their form in the Premier League has been diabolical, with Wednesday night's defeat to Arsenal being their 11th of the campaign.

What's worse is that Ange Postecoglou's usually ultra-positive side didn't even offer much in attack and looked bereft of ideas for much of the encounter.

Fortunately, recent reports have linked the club with an incredibly exciting Premier League star who could be their answer to the Gunners' Bukayo Saka.

Spurs chase Premier League star

According to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sports, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has claimed that the Gunners and Manchester United are also incredibly keen on landing the inform winger this month.

However, the story has also revealed that, due to the Bees' position in the league and successful campaign thus far, it would take a 'big cheque' to tempt them into selling, with reports from earlier this month claiming an offer in the region of £50m might do.

It would be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given Mbeumo's immense ability, it's one worth fighting for, especially as there are some apparent similarities between him and Saka.

How Mbeumo could be Spurs' Saka

Now, Spurs fans might not like Saka for understandable partisan reasons, but there is no denying that the Arsenal man is one of the best wingers in world football, let alone the Premier League, as before suffering his hamstring injury, he had racked up a haul of nine goals and 13 assists in just 24 games this season.

So, the fact that Mbeumo shares some similarities with him can only be a good thing, and the first similarity is his productivity.

For example, in just 25 appearances this season, the former Troyes star, whom pundit Dan Bardell recently dubbed "one of the best players in the Premier League," has found the back of the net on 13 occasions and provided four assists for good measure, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.47 games.

Saka & Mbeumo in 24/25 Player Saka Mbeumo Appearances 24 25 Goals 9 13 Assists 13 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.91 0.68 All Stats via Transfermarkt

On top of this ability to change games with a goal or assist, the Cameroonian international shares some physical traits with the Hale Ender.

For example, while the Englishman is three inches taller than the 5 foot 7 Bees star, they are both unassumingly strong and share a low centre of gravity, which helps them manoeuvre with the ball and send opposition full-backs the wrong way when out on the wing.

Moreover, both are left-footed right-wingers, which facilitates their nature to cut in and fire off a shot from just outside the box or from inside when they time their runs just right.

Finally, both players have become the focal points of the respective teams, with the Arsenal ace taking up the mantle in light of a weaker left-side and lack of clinical strikers, while Mbeumo stepped up in the absence of Ivan Toney last season and hasn't relinquished that spotlight since.

Ultimately, it might cost an arm and a leg to get down this month, but if Spurs want to instantly improve Ange's attacking options, then they have to sign the Brentford star, as he's got all the ingredients to explode at a top six side, and maybe even become their answer to Saka.