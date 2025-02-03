Arsenal have yet to make any new additions on deadline day, with Mikel Arteta desperately hunting to land new talent to help build on the huge win over Manchester City this weekend.

However, it’s not through a lack of trying with endless players touted with a move to the Emirates this month, but ultimately, so far, it has been to no avail.

Mathys Tel emerged as an early contender for a move to join the Gunners on the final day of the transfer window but missed out with the Bayern Munich youngster opting to move to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Such a decision has left the hierarchy frantically searching for other players before the 11 pm deadline, but as of yet, no deals appear to be edging closer to completion - undoubtedly to the disappointment of the Spaniard.

However, talks have been held for one player who’s been on the radar all month long, but it’s unclear whether a deal could be completed before the window slams shut later this evening.

Arsenal ready huge offer for Spanish talent

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal are preparing an offer for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams after previously entering talks to land the Spain international.

The 22-year-old has registered one goal and three assists in LaLiga throughout 2024/25 and could prove to finally end the club’s hunt for a new attacking winger for boss Arteta.

The report claims that the youngster is top of the manager’s shortlist for a new attacker, but that they will likely now have to wait until the summer to complete a deal with time rapidly ticking ahead of the deadline.

It also claims that the Gunners are willing to pay more than his release clause of €58m (£48m) to secure his services after their long-standing interest in a move for the forward.

Any move would allow the Gunners to land a player who could be their own version of Tel who looks set for his own transfer to North London in the next couple of hours.

Why Williams could be Arsenal’s own Mathys Tel

After previously showing interest in a move for the Frenchman, most Arsenal supporters would’ve been extremely disappointed to miss out on the attacker, especially to a local rival.

However, whilst Tel has chosen to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Gunners would be getting themselves a better deal with a move for Williams, whether that be this month or in the summer.

£48m would be a huge investment from the hierarchy, but one that would be money well spent - especially when comparing his stats to the French youngster from the ongoing campaign.

How Williams compares to Tel in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Williams Tel Games played 19 8 Goals & assists 4 1 Progressive carries 5.9 2.1 Progressive passes 3.3 3.2 Shot-creating actions 5.2 1.4 Successful take-ons 2.8 2.1 Crosses completed 5.2 1.8 Stats via FBref

Williams, who’s previously been dubbed a “superstar” by one journalist, has registered more combined goals and assists, whilst also completing more take-ons per 90 - showcasing the threat he possesses in the final third.

He’s also completed more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, making him an all-round attacking option that could be an integral role under Arteta over the next few years.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

They may have to wait until the summer to complete a deal for Williams, but it’s evident that he’s a young talent who has the ability to change the club’s fortunes in the Premier League.

Whilst local rivals are landing Tel, it’s evident from their respective figures from the current season, that the Spaniard would be a huge addition and their own answer to the impressive young forward.