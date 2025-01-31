Arsenal supporters will be hoping that Mikel Arteta and the hierarchy can land a new striker before the end of the transfer market to finally end their pursuit of a new talisman.

Ollie Watkins was the player of choice earlier this week after a £60m bid was made for his signature, but Aston Villa have made it clear he won’t be sold with Jhon Duran set to move to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, other options will have to be considered if the Gunners are to land the centre-forward they have been searching for all month, with time ticking before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It’s always a notoriously difficult period to complete a move for a player, especially a big-money striker, with many sides not wanting to lose their star men given the lack of time to replace them.

However, it appears that Arteta has already identified an alternative to Watkins in the form of one player who’s previously been on their radar in recent times.

Arsenal plotting late move for attacking talent

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are plotting a late January move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as the deadline edges ever closer.

The Slovenian has been on the club’s shortlist all window long, but after missing out on Watkins earlier in the week, the 21-year-old is now firmly in their sights. The suggestion is that the Gunners are 'ready to push' to get their man.

The report claims that Sesko has been the striker Arteta has been wanting throughout the window, with Leipzig’s exit from the Champions League potentially helping the Spaniard in his pursuit.

His record of 14 goals across all competitions is evidence that he’s more than capable of producing the goods at the top level, but it’s previously been reported that the Bundesliga side could be holding out for a fee in the region of £67m for his services.

Whilst it would be a huge investment, it’s one that could allow for an immediate and long-term option, which could allow the Gunners to have their own version of another attacker who’s in their sights.

Why Sesko could be Arsenal’s answer to Tel

Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel has been a player wanted by numerous Premier League sides in recent days after he expressed his desire to depart the German outfit before the end of the month.

The 19-year-old has massively struggled for game time in 2024/25, being restricted to just 253 minutes of league action, prompting interest from various English sides.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all been credited as an option, but it appears that Spurs have taken the lead in the race, willing to offer €60m (£50m) for his signature after holding talks with the Gunners’ North London rivals.

However, Arteta could subsequently land his own version of the Frenchman in the coming days with a late move for Sesko - with the two Bundesliga talents potentially facing off against one another in a North London rivalry in the Premier League.

Both have various different skill sets, but it’s safe to say Arsenal would be getting themselves a much bigger talent, with Sesko massively outperforming the teenager in various key areas throughout the current season.

How Sesko compares to Tel in the Bundesliga (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Sesko Tel Games played 18 8 Goals & assists 10 1 Shot-on-target accuracy 56% 30% Shots on target 13 1 Shot-creating actions 1.7 1.4 Aerials won 2.5 0.4 Goals & assists per 90 0.7 0.3 Stats via FBref

The RB Leipzig man, who’s been labelled “one of the best talents” by his agent Elvis Basonovic, has massively outscored Tel in the Bundesliga this season, whilst also posting a much higher shot-on-target accuracy rate - demonstrating his clinical nature in front of goal.

Sesko has also registered a higher tally of shot-creating actions per 90 along with more aerials won, offering that all-round focal point in which Arteta’s side have been lacking over the last couple of months.