Just over three weeks remain of this summer's transfer window, and while the signings of Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok are undoubtedly exciting, they are not enough if Tottenham Hotspur are serious about climbing the Premier League table next season.

If Ange Postecoglou is going to lead his side into the Champions League at the second attempt, he'll need Daniel Levy and Co to sign him some first-team-level players in the coming weeks, and fortunately, that seems to be on the cards.

Recent reports have heavily linked the Lilywhites with one of the most inform strikers in England, who, if he were to join, would undeniably be the club's best striker since Harry Kane left last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's striker search

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham have intensified their interest in Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.

In fact, the report claims that the Lilywhites are now 'closing in' on the Englishman as they continue talks with the Cherries.

The South Coast club want £65m for their star striker, but Football Insider have revealed that the North Londoners are looking to bring that sum down by offering a larger initial payment.

Whatever the final fee, signing Solanke will be a costly endeavor for Spurs, but given his form last season, one worth making as he'd be their best striker since Kane.

Why Solanke would be Spurs' best striker since Kane

It's only been a year since Kane left Spurs, but the void he left in the squad was enormous, and try as they might, the Lilywhites' remaining attackers have not been able to genuinely fill it.

In his final campaign with the club, the Englishman racked up a frankly ridiculous 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.32 games despite the team struggling under Antonio Conte's tenure.

The closest a player got to the 31-year-old's tally of 32 goals last season was Son, but even then, he scored 17, or 15 fewer.

Moreover, the team's £60m striker, Richarlison, could only manage 12 goals in his 31 appearances for Postecoglou, and while he also provided four assists, it's evident that he's not a natural number nine.

In contrast, Solanke managed to rack up a seriously impressive tally of 21 goals in 42 appearances for an at-best mid-table Bournemouth side last season while also chipping in with four assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.68 games.

Solanke vs Spurs' most productive players in 23/24 Player Solanke Son Richarlison Johnson Appearances 42 36 31 34 Goals 21 17 12 5 Assists 4 10 4 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 0.75 0.51 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while the "predatory" 26-year-old, as dubbed by former professional Kris Boyd, would undoubtedly add a traditional goal threat that was missing from Posetcoglou's team last season and become the club's best centre-forward since the former captain, nobody expects him to reach the same world-class heights, as that would be unfair.

However, he's proven himself to be a quality goalscorer, and with the added benefits of his 6 foot 2 stature and rapid pace, he would be an excellent signing in his own right. Therefore, Levy and Co should do everything possible to get this deal over the line.