What can we say about Harry Kane that hasn't already been said? The man is simply a marvel, even if some of his Euro 2024 displays left a lot to be desired.

Was some of the criticism for the former Spurs man warranted? Yes, yes it was. Was some of it rather harsh? You could argue that point too.

However, there is no doubting what has made him such an elite talent down the years. No player in Tottenham's history has scored more goals for the club than he. No player in England's history - there have been 1282 of them - have scored more than Kane for his country. Yeah, he's a pretty good player.

That said, without him, England and Spurs have managed to get by. It was Ollie Watkins' remarkable last-gasp strike against the Netherlands without Kane on the pitch that sent Gareth Southgate's men to the final of the European Championships.

Related Ranking the 10 best English football players ever We have ranked the top 10 football players to play for the Three Lions.

Heung-min Son, with his haul of 17 goals in 31 league outings last season proved they didn't miss him too much during Ange Postecoglou's first campaign in charge.

That said, with Kane in tow, perhaps a Champions League berth would have been secured ahead of Aston Villa.

So, a new striker would certainly go down a treat this summer.

Spurs in the race to sign new goal machine

Tottenham have been one of the more active clubs in the Premier League over the last few weeks, notably welcoming Archie Gray to the club from Leeds.

But what is next on the club's agenda? Well, they're allegedly looking at a striker currently plying his trade in Ligue 1.

Indeed, according to Football Insider this weekend, Spurs have joined the race to sign Lille centre forward Jonathan David.

It's stated that if they were to bid a bargain £25m in an attempt to secure the Canadian's signature, it would be accepted.

Why is he so cheap? Well, as the report states, David is now entering the final year of his contract in France.

Postecoglou is said to be 'obsessed' with acquiring a new number 9 and the Canada international could well be his man.

Why David would be a good signing for Spurs

Described as "one of the best strikers in the world" by Canadian podcast host Tony Marinaro, that tells you all you need to know. Great, we can wrap this article up now, surely? Well, that would all be a little bit boring. Let's provide you with more insight.

As we said, Spurs didn't exactly struggle per se without Kane, but their options were limited. Son - who was given the captaincy - was often preferred in a central striking berth but that ultimately meant that Postecoglou's options on the flanks were not always too convincing.

Brennan Johnson did end the campaign well, registering three assists in his last four games but with five goals to his name across the entire campaign he wasn't bagging on a regular basis.

The same could be said for Timo Werner who only found the net on two occasions in 14 appearances. As for Dejan Kulusevski, he scored eight times. Decent but certainly not awe-inspiring.

So, by signing David, Ange could move Son into a menacing position out wide and add more goals to the squad.

Besides Kane, Spurs have struggled to find a striker who can score regularly. That's hardly a surprise considering the lack of game time they have had but it's not as though they've even had a strong rotation option.

Richarlison - who did bag 12 last season - only scored three in his debut term, Carlos Vinicius scored just one league goal in 2020/21 and in 2018/19, Fernando Llorente fired home eight goals.

Now, let's compare that to the tallies of David.

Jonathan David - Season by season Season Games Goals 2023/24 47 26 2022/23 40 26 2021/22 49 19 2020/21 48 13 2019/20 40 23 2018/19 43 14 Stats via Transfermarkt.

So, while the Lille sensation certainly isn't in the same bracket as Kane, who scored a jaw-dropping 44 times for Bayern last term, he is a great deal more prolific than any of the other centre-forwards Spurs have had at their disposal over the last six years or so.

If they could secure a deal for the £25m fee mooted, it would be phenomenal business, potentially handing Postecoglou his best striker yet.