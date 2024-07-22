This time last year Tottenham Hotspur fans were wondering whether they would finally be waving farewell to their beloved striker Harry Kane.

It was another trophyless campaign for the Lilywhites and even with Aussie Ange Postecoglou arriving on the scene, Kane didn't want any more of it.

So, by the middle of August, the England and Spurs' record goalscorer was a Bayern Munich player.

His exit didn't really come as a surprise in the end, as he left north London to the tune of £86m. What's happened since then?

Well, Spurs missed out on Champions League football. Both they and Bayern went trophyless but Kane did score a ridiculous haul of 44 goals in 45 matches.

Johan Lange and Co are yet to directly replace the centre forward but are seemingly making plans to do so this summer.

Spurs pushing to sign new striker

A number of strikers have been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, most notably Santiago Gimenez of PSV Eindhoven and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

However, Toney isn't the only Premier League name they could snap up. According to Football Insider, the Londoners are continuing to 'keep tabs' on Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke.

It's stated that Spurs are in the market to sign an 'A-list' number 9, with manager Postecoglou now 'pushing' the club to complete a deal in the forthcoming weeks.

That said, they face competition from West Ham and Chelsea to sign a player who per other reports may cost around £60m.

How Solanke compares to Kane

Now, for a player who has scored just 29 goals in 134 Premier League games, you may well wonder what on earth we're smoking here.

How can a striker who has a record at the elite level like that be compared to Kane? Well, stick with us.

The fact of the matter is that at the age of 26, Solanke is now reaching his prime and importantly, seemingly getting better by the season.

2023/24 was the finest of his career at Premier League level, finishing the campaign with 19 goals. That was enough to rank him fourth on the scoring charts, only behind Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland.

So, he's beginning to score goals at a prolific rate. Not quite at the rate Kane does, we'll give you that, but there are some more striking similarities.

We'll use the help of former Bournemouth man Charlie Daniels for some assistance. Speaking about Solanke's game, he once said: "Dom combines the role of a No 9 and a No 10, a bit like Harry Kane does. He wants to stretch the game in behind but can also receive it to feet.

"His movement’s the same as Harry’s and they’ve the same intelligence. They both hold the ball up, they’re quite strong. Harry’s a more natural finisher but you can see the similarities.”

Do the numbers corroborate this? Let's have a gander.

Key similarities: Solanke vs Kane (2023/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Solanke Kane Goals per shot 0.16 0.22 Pass success % 73.5% 71.4% Key passes 1.06 0.98 Shot-creating actions 2.14 2.63 Tackles won 0.30 0.29 Touches 29 31.6 Successful take-ons 1.06 0.76 Carries 16.2 20.1 Progressive carries 1.41 1.14 Stats via FBRef.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Their all-round game is pretty similar based on the data available to us. Solanke is more likely to carry the ball in a progressive manner and despite Kane's immense history of producing assists, it was the Cherries striker again who made more key passes.

That said, they have a similar number of touches, tackles and complete passes at a similar success rate. Neither are truly explosive but they're fantastic at holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

For a Spurs squad who like to play on the counter, that could be particularly fruitful for Postecoglou who could use Solanke as a focal point for willing runners like Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson to drive beyond him.