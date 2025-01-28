Kalvin Phillips is a player who will forever live long in the memory of all Leeds United supporters after coming through the academy and starring in the first team before being sold for big money.

The 29-year-old made his debut back in the 2014/15 Championship season, ending up notching a total of 234 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 14 goals from a deep-lying midfield role.

However, he would depart ahead of the 2022/23 season, joining Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for a fee in the region of £45m, banking the club a massive profit, but losing one of their star men in the process.

It’s safe to say his career hasn’t hit the heights since, only making 31 appearances for the Premier League champions, enduring a torrid loan spell at West Ham United before joining newly promoted Ipswich Town on a temporary basis in the summer.

Two and a half years after his departure from Elland Road, boss Daniel Farke has the opportunity to land his own version of the England international before the closure of the transfer window next week.

Leeds United plot move for midfield talent

According to The Sun, Leeds are plotting an ambitious move to land Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming days to bolster the midfield department.

However, they face competition from the likes of Leicester City, Wolves and Sheffield United, who are also in the race to land the 31-year-old former Liverpool star.

He only moved to Turkey in the summer of 2023, but has since struggled for game time, only making six appearances in 2024/25 - with only two of which coming from a starting position.

The report claims that the Whites believe he could add serious quality to the current side to help push them over the line in their quest for a return to the Premier League come the end of May.

Whilst the competition appears to be tough for the former England international’s signature, it’s evident that he would be a stellar addition - having the skill set to aid Farke’s quest.

Why Oxlade-Chamberlain could be Leeds’ new Kalvin Phillips

Given Phillips’ time in Yorkshire, it would take someone very special to replicate the levels produced by the 29-year-old at Elland Road.

Despite his departure, the hierarchy have recruited excellently in the midfield department, softening the blow of his departure with the likes of Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu at the heart of the side.

Their form has contributed to the current league standing, which sees the club sit top of the table with just 17 games remaining, potentially making it difficult for any new addition to break into the side.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by one analyst, could be the player to do just that, having the ability to replicate the form of fan-favourite Phillips.

Both started their careers as more attacking options but eventually dropped into deeper roles, a decision that has seen the pair make the most of their potential.

When delving into the former Liverpool ace’s stats from the Süper Lig this season, he’s managed to complete 83% of his attempted long passes, following suit of Phillips, who caught the eye for a similar thing during his time in Yorkshire.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's stats for Besiktas in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 6 Goals & assists 1 Pass accuracy 80% Long pass accuracy 83% Duels won 4.8 Aerials won 1.6 Fouls won 1.6 Stats via FotMob

Despite primarily being a more ball-playing option, the 31-year-old has also impressed defensively, winning 4.8 duels per 90, with 1.6 of which being aerials - highlighting his ability to be the perfect box-to-box or deep-lying options given his quality in both areas.

The competition may be fierce for his services, but if the club want to further strengthen their ambitions of ending their two-year stint in England’s second tier, then the former Liverpool star would massively increase their chances.

Injuries have been an issue in the past for the experienced talent, but given any move would likely be a loan, it’s a perfect opportunity to take a risk in their quest for Premier League football once again.