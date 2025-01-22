Everton's resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur has restored the feel-good factor at Goodison Park. With David Moyes at the helm, there's already an optimism about the club, dreaming of a brighter future.

However, Everton remain embroiled in another relegation battle and simply have to take advantage of the ongoing winter transfer window to create some breathing room in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Luckily, new owners, The Friedkin Group, are determined to provide some funds so Moyes can bolster Everton's first team.

Fans are likely most anticipating a deal for a new centre-forward. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an excellent goal at the weekend but had previously endured a 16-match barren run and is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Moreover, Armando Broja has injured his ankle and is expected to be sidelined for several months. It's likely that he will be sent back to Chelsea, freeing up space for Moyes to bring in a fresh face at the top.

Elsewhere, an exciting name is currently being linked with a move to Merseyside. While the club feel it necessary to strengthen over a number of areas, namely at number nine, the right side of the frontline feels one of the most pressing.

Everton lining up exciting player

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus are aware of interest from several European clubs, Everton among them, for dynamic wide player Timothy Weah with it stated that the Toffees have 'made a move' for the attacker.

The USMNT international has been in fine fettle under Thiago Motta's wing this season and could bring the kind of panache that Moyes' side needs to balance steely resistance with exciting flair.

Rated at £14m by Transfermarkt, Weah could be the perfect and realistic mid-season option for the Toffees, but with Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig over in Germany also named as suitors, this won't be an easy one to get over the line.

What Timothy Weah would bring to Everton

An immensely flexible player from a tactical standpoint, Weah followed in his famed father's footsteps as a centre-forward but has remoulded himself as more of an electric-paced wideman in recent seasons.

Timothy Weah - Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 49 10 4 Right winger 75 8 6 Left winger 28 6 4 Left-back 8 0 0 Right-back 8 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Weah's cutting edge has always felt somewhat lacking, however, Juventus have triumphed in fostering his potency and he has scored five goals and added one assist from just eight starts in Serie A this season, as per Sofascore, remarkably missing zero big chances.

The 24-year-old's prowess is further reflected through his FBref metrics, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals per shot, the top 11% for pass completion and the top 17% for tackles per 90.

This perfectly illustrates his growth in front of goal but also his technical quality and tenacity in defensive phases. In fact, FBref even note that the versatile winger is similar to Everton superstar Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye only arrived at Goodison Park last summer, joining from French club Marseille for a £15m fee but he's already established himself as an enduring fan favourite, described as an "a superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who also hailed the Senegalese's "twinkle toes."

Everton battered Tottenham last time out, with Ndiaye running riot against a flimsy and beleaguered Spurs backline. Just imagine Weah placed on the alternate flank, finely balancing the team with a new lightning-bolting option to stretch opponents even wider.

It was Ndiaye's sixth goal in all competitions for Everton since signing, having played 24 times. The 24-year-old, principally played on the left wing, might not boast the most towering goal record, but he's only missed two big chances in the Premier League this term, converting his other four.

Ndiaye might not be the most prolific goalscorer, but he's definitely endowed with an athletic likeness to Weah, ranking among the top 7% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 16% for tackles and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

You'd think that Everton's desire to sign such a talent as Weah might be magnified by the fact that Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison haven't cut the mustard this season, with both players only contracted until the end of the season given that they are both on loan.

This would be perfect. Ndiaye on the left, Weah on the right. Wreaking havoc while boasting the composure through their passing play to effectively counterattack and provide Moyes' side with more possession-based football than has been on offer under Sean Dyche for the lion's share of the 2024/25 campaign.

Premier League 24/25 - Lowest Possession Averages Rank Team League Pos. Stat 16. Bournemouth 7th 45.9% 17. Crystal Palace 12th 43.7% 18. Ipswich 18th 40.6% 19. Everton 16th 40.5% 20. Nott'm Forest 3rd 39.6% Stats via FBref

If Everton fans aren't yet convinced, the one and only Neymar Jr. has even given the American maverick his blessing, once claiming that Weah "has everything to go and become one of the best attacking players in Europe."

Moreover, recently departed Everton owner Farhad Moshiri had overseen past interest in the player. Esteemed French publication L'Equipe confirmed in January 2023 that the Merseysiders were interested in signing the then-Lille forward.

Everton can only operate within their parameters but TFG will be keen on providing Moyes with some foundations to build something special.

It's hard to imagine that the Soctsman would have taken the job without some measure of assurance, and after beating Tottenham so emphatically, you'd think that the new owners will give him what he needs.