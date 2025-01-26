Arsenal came into the January transfer window knowing that recruits were a necessity, rather than a luxury.

Bukayo Saka's long-term hamstring injury meant that they needed to bolster their forward line and that was only exacerbated when Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off with an ACL injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Alas, with a week remaining in the transfer window, Mikel Arteta's side are yet to conclude any business despite a host of names being linked with a move.

Who Arsenal could sign this January

Name a striker and he's probably been linked with Arsenal this month. That's a pretty easy game, isn't it?

Okay, we'll name some for you. The most prominent, of course, has been Newcastle's Alexander Isak but with a £150m asking price slapped upon him any move now or in the summer feels quite unlikely.

Wolves' Matheus Cunha has also been on the radar of Arteta and Co. He doesn't feel like a priority target but with the Brazilian stalling on whether to sign a new contract at Molineux, seems more attainable than others.

And then there's Benjamin Sesko, the RB Leipzig forward with frightening potential. He already "picked" Arsenal back in the summer before signing a new deal with the Bundesliga club and if he does eventually leave Germany, the Gunners are likely in pole position to seal a move.

Yet, Arsenal area also looking to bolster their midfield and could do so in the summer with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

He's not the only midfielder linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. David Ornstein revealed on Friday that the Gunners are 'working' on a move for Rosenborg's 18-year-old wonderkid Sverre Nypan.

It's been further reported by journalist Graeme Bailey that Arsenal are 'confident' they can beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the signing of the talented teenage midfielder.

So, what's Nypan all about, we hear you ask?

What Sverre Nypan could offer to Arsenal

A creative midfield making makes at first-team level in Norway immediately evokes memories of Martin Odegaard's early career.

Indeed, Nypan has been in training with Rosenborg's first-team since the age of 14 and although he did not displace the Arsenal skipper as the youngster player in Norwegian top-flight history, the progress of both players is eerily similar.

So are their playstyles, truth be told. Blessed with the ability to create goals, as well as score them, as a spritely teen, Nypan scored eight and assisted six throughout the 2024 Eliteserien season so he's already making an impact at first-team level.

While the inevitable comparisons between Odegaard and the Rosenborg starlet will continue for much of his career, we want to look at similarities to a certain Mesut Ozil.

Like Nypan, the German burst onto the scene at a young age and after a dazzling World Cup in South Africa in 2010 aged 21, he moved to Real Madrid.

Ozil, one of the best number 10s since the turn of the millennium had unbelievable technique and was praised for his 'perfect understanding of where and when to send the ball' during that tournament 15 years ago by The Guardian's Kevin McCarra. He wouldn't be the first nor the last to single out the German for such wizardry on the ball.

In the words of the BBC's Jonathan Stevenson during that aforementioned World Cup, it was noted that 'he possesses neither the electric turn of pace of Messi nor the lethal finishing in the final third',