Everton have started the (second) David Moyes era with promise, losing narrowly against Aston Villa but then following that disconcerting defeat with an extraordinary Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

More attacking intent was showcased at Goodison Park than had been even fractionally with Sean Dyche at the helm, but it's clear that there is work to be done in order to break away from the relegation fodder and back toward the limelight.

It's been a while, but the Toffees are looking to grow and have set their sights on a talented midfielder to advance the project.

Everton looking to sign PL midfielder

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Everton are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this month.

TFG are understood to have already made a loan enquiry for the progressive midfielder, who has found game time hard to come by since leaving Aston Villa for Stamford Bridge for £20m in August 2022.

Chelsea are willing to sell the 21-year-old but have set a 'hefty price tag' on his signature, with other sources supposing his market value to stand at £40m.

What Carney Chukwuemeka would bring to Everton

Chukwuemeka might not have enjoyed the most productive time in Chelsea's first team, but this is hardly to the detriment of his obvious qualities.

Since joining, he's only clocked up 32 appearances, scoring two goals and one assist. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "superstar in the making" and he might thrive in more settled conditions on Merseyside.

Unfortunately, Chukwuemeka's data pool under Enzo Maresca's leadership has been slim, but his sole Conference League start, against Astana, showed that he has the many-faceted skill set to become one of the finest midfielders in Everton's modern history, perhaps stepping into the shoes of someone like Ross Barkley, who coincidentally move to Chelsea from Everton.

Carney Chukwuemeka - Stats vs Astana (12/12/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 67' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 65 Shots (on target) 4 (3) Accurate passes 40/45 (89%) Key passes 2 Dribbles (completed) 5 (3) Tackles 2 Ground duels (won) 11 (7) Stats via Sofascore

Barkley has since revived his career after struggling in west London, but it's hard to dispute that there was a certain avidity to the powerful midfielder when he moved through the gears with Everton, hailed for his "dangerous" style by former boss Ronald Koeman.

A rapid rise saw him become an Everton regular and he amassed 179 outings, posting 27 goals and 25 assists, before finally departing in 2017 after notching 13 goal contributions in the 2016/17 Premier League season, averaging 2.4 key passes and winning 4.8 duels per game, also completing 64% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

His dynamic talent was patent, and now Chukwuemeka - another player filled with creative gile and duel-winning ability - could emulate that presence with a fine blend of physicality and technical flair.

For such a "phenomenal talent," as he has been called by Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy, Chukwuemeka deserves to be featuring regularly for a team that recognises his worth and applies it effectively on the field.

Chelsea pinched Barkley from Goodison Park but failed to give rise to his best football. Now, Everton can strike back, ensuring Chukwuemeka realises his potential under Moyes' wing.