Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has used the January transfer window to sign a few players who will play key roles in the club’s direction going forward.

It's fair to say that this season represents the end of an era at the Etihad. Trailing in the Premier League, out of the League Cup and struggling in the Champions League, it appears as though the FA Cup is the most realistic chance of silverware this season.

Having secured the signings of Vitor Ries (19), Abdukodir Khusanov (20) and Omar Marmoush (25), it is clear that signing talented youngsters is Guardiola’s new mantra.

Could he perhaps bring another youngster to the club this month before the window closes?

Man City looking at another January addition

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a player who Man City are reportedly after, saying on X:

"Arsenal, City Group (Girona with a future move to Manchester City) and Aston Villa have all presented their project to Sverre Nypan. Decision is up to the player who’s taking his time to visit club and pick the best option."

Nypan is certainly a player in high demand, that’s for sure. A reported fee of just £10m may be enough to secure the signature of the 18-year-old talent, who has an extraordinarily bright future in the game.

If he does join City, could the Norwegian youngster be the next David Silva? He has all the required attributes to become a success in England without a shadow of a doubt.

How Sverre Nypan compares to David Silva

Silva was arguably the finest signing City made in their quest to dominate English football. Arriving for a relatively modest fee of £24m, Roberto Mancini ultimately labelled him as "one of the best midfielders in Europe" and he proved that in England.

Ten years, four Premier League titles and 436 appearances later, it is clear that Silva was a huge success for City. It wasn’t just the numbers which made him one of the finest to ever do it in England, but his spellbinding performances that saw him terrorise opposition defences.

David Silva's Man City statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 40 6 11 2018/19 50 10 13 2017/18 40 10 14 2016/17 45 8 11 2015/16 36 4 12 2014/15 42 12 11 2013/14 40 8 13 2012/13 41 5 11 2011/12 49 8 19 2010/11 53 6 14 Via Transfermarkt

Nypan has similar sort of qualities. In 60 matches for Rosenborg, the teenager has scored 13 goals while grabbing 11 assists for the club. Like Silva, his job is primarily to create chances but he also finds the net on a regular basis himself.

Indeed, in the Norwegian top flight during 2024, Nypan created seven big chances, and averaged 1.4 key passes while succeeding with 1.4 dribbles per game. It's clear to see why data analyst Ben Mattinson explained that he has a "devastating final ball".

These attacking numbers show just how effective he is in the final third, creating countless opportunities for his teammates, along with not being shy in utilising his dribbling skills either.

Hailed as a “wonderkid” by one prominent content creator, Nypan could very well be the next best thing to emerge from Scandinavia and blessed with the ability to play as a no.10 or as a no.8, he certainly fits the Silva mould.

If they manage to secure his signing, Nypan may be the heir to the Spanish sensation that Guardiola has been looking for. That’s a certainty.