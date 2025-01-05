Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have now won their last five clashes in the Premier League, with their last victory coming away at an injury-depleted Tottenham Hotspur side.

Only Nottingham Forest can boast a similarly impressive winning streak when taking a closer inspection at the division, with Arne Slot's Liverpool drawing two games on the trot before a recent trio of wins, as the Magpies now sit pretty in fifth spot above the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Howe will know for his team to keep up this sterling patch of form, he will need the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to continue firing on all cylinders, with the ex-Everton attacker bagging his team's opener in North London to keep his own excellent season chugging along.

Antony Gordon's form this season

Once costing the Toon an excessive £45m to pick up in January 2023 from Everton, Gordon is now more than justifying that wild price-tag, after initial eyebrows were surely raised.

Indeed, the Liverpool-born winger is now up to five goals and five assists in all competitions for the campaign after he confidently placed a shot past Brandon Austin to deal a big blow to Spurs.

In total now for Newcastle - since his big-money move from Goodison Park - the exciting 23-year-old has tallied up 18 goals and 16 assists from 87 contests, with Howe getting far more out of his number ten than previous managers at Everton could inspire out of Gordon.

Gordon at Newcastle Games 87 Minutes played 6,081 Goals 18 Assists 16 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Only registering an inferior seven goals and eight assists from 78 senior appearances in Merseyside, it seems as if St James' Park is a far happier home for Gordon now, helped no doubt by the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and the aforementioned Isak being his talented teammates.

He could soon be welcomed by another bright face this January, who will want to breathe life back into his stuttering playing days much like Gordon has managed.

Newcastle could sign their next Gordon

As per a report by the Daily Mail Online earlier this week, Newcastle are interested in adding Manchester City outcast James McAtee to their ranks this month.

Although it is further stated that major incomings are unlikely, snapping up the midfielder on a loan deal could prove too tempting to refuse, with McAtee once even being labelled as "special" by Pep Guardiola despite his lack of minutes at the Etihad as of late.

After all, the 22-year-old has shown off his class in the Premier League before when previously on the books of Sheffield United, meaning Howe could be just the right man to get more out of McAtee, much like he did with a reinvigorated Gordon.

Last season - even as the Blades sunk to a sorry relegation - the Salford-born ace was a bright spark with three goals and three assists picked up in top-flight action which included a stunning strike looping in at Bramall Lane against Brentford.

Capable of playing centrally, as a number ten or even down the right wing if needs be, McAtee could well prove to be a smart pick-up - away from purely showing his class in South Yorkshire - by giving Howe more options away from his preferred starters.

This would also be handy when you consider Newcastle's bumper January fixture list, which sees them tackle five more clashes before the busy month is out.

Newcastle's set of fixtures this January Date Fixture 1. 7th of January Arsenal (A) 2. 12th of January Bromley (H) 3. 15th of January Wolves (H) 4. 18th of January AFC Bournemouth (H) 5. 25th of January Southampton (A)

Whilst McAtee would be cup-tied for that Arsenal game, he would be looking to make an impression at some point this month if a move was to get over the line.