Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a solid start to life as Chelsea boss, only losing twice in their first 11 matches of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Blues have only tasted defeat against Manchester City and Liverpool, sitting third in the table on 19 points - but remain nine points off Arne Slot’s side, who occupy the top spot after the third international break.

After another summer of transfer arrivals, the new talents have wasted no time in making an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, undoubtedly boosting their chances of finishing within the top four come the end of May.

Pedro Neto arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a deal in the region of £54m, but has already showcased his talents, scoring his first league strike against Arsenal last time out, securing a point for the Blues against their London rivals.

Big-money additions have become a regular occurrence after the takeover of Todd Boehly in 2022, but the club have often had to balance the books as a result.

The club are no stranger to a big-money departure, recouping a lorryload of money over the years from player departures.

Chelsea’s record departures from Stamford Bridge

Winger Eden Hazard was undoubtedly a fan-favourite during his time in West London, scoring 110 times within his seven years as a player at the Bridge.

The Belgian captured the hearts of the fanbase with his mazy dribbling ability, helping the side get out of numerous close encounters and cagey affairs.

However, despite their Europa League triumph at the end of the 2018/19 season, Hazard departed the Blues for a deal in the region of £130m - joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in a club-record departure for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz joined the Blues in a £75m deal back in the summer of 2020, making himself an instant hero at the club during his debut campaign in England.

The German international scored nine times during his opening year in the capital, only finding the net once in Europe, but that would be his biggest goal during his time at Chelsea, scoring the only goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City back at the end of 2020/21.

However, a handful of years on, he now plays his trade for London rivals Arsenal, after joining the Gunners in a £65m deal last summer - aiming to bolster Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

The transfer makes him the second most expensive departure in Chelsea history, but the club may currently have their own version of a £100m star who was of interest to Maresca this summer.

Chelsea's top five highest departures in club history Player Season Fee 1) Eden Hazard 2019/20 £130m 2) Kai Havertz 2023/24 £65m 3) Mason Mount 2023/24 £60m 4) Diego Costa 2017/18 £57m 5) Oscar 2016/17 £52m Stats via Transfermarkt

Chelsea’s £100m star in the making

Over the summer, Chelsea were on the lookout for a new striker, which led to Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak being linked with a transfer to the Bridge.

However, despite the interest, the £100m valuation from Eddie Howe’s side put the Blues off a potential move for the Swede, with the Italian sticking with Nicolas Jackson as his primary option in the final third.

It’s a decision that appears to have been a blessing in disguise, with the Senegalese international enjoying his spell as a regular starter this campaign - being ranked as a similar player to Isak by FBref after his displays in the Premier League.

The “extraordinary” Jackson, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has outscored the Magpies' talent, whilst achieving a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate than his fellow striker.

How Jackson & Isak compare in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Jackson Isak Games played 11 9 Goals & assists 9 6 Shot-on-target accuracy 56% 39% Shots on target per game 1.5 1.2 Pass accuracy 74% 74% Take-ons completed 45% 25% Stats via FBref

Jackson has also completed more take-ons whilst also matching Isak for his pass accuracy, showcasing how much his all-round game has developed this season - undoubtedly benefiting from the faith shown in him by Maresca this season.

At the age of just 23, the former Villarreal ace has the opportunity to develop even further and become a real crucial player in the Maresca era at the Bridge, possibly preventing any big-money additions in the centre-forward position.

Many fans craved that big-money signing over the summer, but Jackson has proven that he has the skill set to be a success in England’s top flight and be the main man for the club as a focal point.

Like for Isak, a £100m price tag will surely soon be coming his way...