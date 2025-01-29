Since Todd Boehly’s arrival as owner in May 2022, Chelsea have invested massively in new young talent to make an impact in the short and long/term at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer has been one young addition who has stepped up to the plate, cementing his place in the first-team under various managers after his transfer from Manchester City in 2023.

The Englishman has registered 60 combined goals and assists in just 70 appearances, looking to be worth every penny of his £40m transfer fee splashed out for his signature.

Marc Guiu is another example of a talented teenager who has moved to West London under the reign of the American possessing bags of potential, and already showcasing his skills, scoring six times in just 12 appearances.

However, the Blues might be set to add another prospect before the end of the January transfer window, with a new name emerging on Enzo Maresca’s shortlist.

Chelsea plotting late move for French talent

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are plotting a late move to land Lorient wonderkid Eli Junior Kroupi before the end of the January transfer window.

However, the Blues aren’t the only English side interested in a move for the 18-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the race for his signature.

Despite his tender age, the attacker, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has hugely impressed for the French outfit throughout 2024/25, scoring nine times and registering two assists across all competitions.

The report states that both sides are to set to fight it out for his services over the next couple of days, with a £30m price tag placed on his head to fend off any interest.

Such a move would fit the club’s current profile of investing in future stars, handing Kroupi with the platform to replicate one of the club’s greatest modern players.

Why Kroupi could be Chelsea’s next Hazard

Belgian winger Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 as an unknown quantity to many, but it’s safe to say he managed to quickly announce himself to the fanbase.

The attacker cost the club around £32m from French outfit Lille, a fee that proved to be a bargain given his time as a player in West London - all before banking them a huge profit.

The now-retired 34-year-old featured over 350 times, scoring 110 times, with Hazard today still in the conversation as one of the best wingers in Premier League history with his mazy runs and unbelievable dribbling ability.

His time as a Blue came to an end in 2019, joining Spanish giants Real Madrid for £150m after the Europa League triumph over Arsenal just a few weeks earlier - giving him the perfect send-off.

Nearly six years on from his departure, Maresca has the opportunity to land an attacker who could follow in his footsteps from French football, before having a huge impact on the side and leading them to success.

Whilst £30m may seem steep for an 18-year-old, Kroupi has already demonstrated he has a phenomenal skill set which is only going to improve more as he develops in the professional game.

In 2024/25, he’s managed to register 1.2 successful dribbles per 90, completing 71% of his attempted efforts - leading to analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing him as “dangerous”.

Eli Junior Kroupe's stats for Lorient in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 18 Goals & assists 11 Successful dribbles 1.2 Dribble success rate 71% Shots on target 1.8 Chances created 1.3 Pass accuracy 84% Stats via FotMob

He’s also averaged 1.8 shots on target per 90, along with 1.3 chances created, showcasing the attacking threat he poses - something which Maresca has been trying to add to all month long.

There’s no denying it’s only days in his professional career, but Kroupi has already demonstrated he's more than capable of making the jump to the Premier League this month.

£30m is certainly a risk, but if the Frenchman is half as good as what Hazard turned out to be after joining from the same country, then the Blues would have themselves a potential world-beater in their hands.