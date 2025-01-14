The cogs are whirring down at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea offloading some spare parts and gearing up to bring in some new talent to strengthen Enzo Maresca's squad.

Fourth in the Premier League after 20 matches, the Blues have showcased clear signs of progress this year, though a recent four-match winless run has illuminated the chinks that still need covering to challenge for the biggest prizes.

Last season, under Mauricio Pochettino, it felt like Chelsea blew hot and cold as they fought to stabilise the club after several years of dysfunction, but with everything coming together nicely under their Italian coach's tactics, it's time to start getting excited.

Much hinges on Chelsea's transfer dealings this year though. The Premier League feels uber-competitive at the top end right now, and blunders could knock the west Londoners down several pegs.

Chelsea's transfer plans for 2025

Chelsea are looking to bolster their backline because of injuries to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, the latter of whom could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Renato Veiga is linked with a permanent exit and Ben Chilwell and Cesare Casadei are also expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month, so there's every chance that Chelsea are going to be welcoming a defender through the door.

Chelsea are rarely restricted to one avenue, however, with efforts underway to sign Bayern Munich prospect Mathys Tel. This could also come together this month, for Vincent Kompany's side want Christopher Nkunku, who has only started three Premier League fixtures in 2024/25.

Thought the Blues were done across those two departments? Well, as it happens, Maresca could also bring in a new player to complete his midfield. He's one of Manchester United's biggest talents.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Chelsea eyeing Premier League talent

Indeed, Chelsea are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo this year. The Carrington-made talent has encountered delays regarding a new contract with Manchester United and the Blues could take advantage.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils could be tempted into selling Mainoo to help comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, with the 19-year-old approaching the penultimate year of his £20k-per-week deal.

This all sounds rather interesting, but United will not want to lose their homegrown star in an ideal world. Fortunately for them, he's set to cost a pretty penny with reports from Sky Germany suggesting that a massive bid of £70m is now being lined up by Todd Boehly and Co.

What Kobbie Mainoo would bring to Chelsea

Manchester United share a likeness with Chelsea in consistently churning out exciting prospects to blend into the mix, and Mainoo is certainly the homemade poster boy of the current fold under Ruben Amorim.

Described as a "world-class talent" by journalist Ryan Adsett, Mainoo has often been a beacon of hope at the Theatre of Dreams since bursting onto the scene at the start of last season, becoming a key player for Erik ten Hag.

But if United are unable to agree to a new contract that Mainoo feels reflects his ever-growing influence, Chelsea will be more than ready to add to their midfield ranks, especially since Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been informed that he can look for a new outfit.

He's turning into the complete player, with an energetic and intelligent skill set blending against a big-game aura that has already seen Mainoo dominate in last season's FA Cup final, notch six goal contributions for United and even receiving ten Three Lions caps.

His development and Chelsea's eagerness to bring him over to Stamford Bridge in the early stage of his exciting career might even see Mainoo thrive as Maresca's very own version of Frank Lampard.

Mainoo might not be a player with the goalscoring consistency to rival his iconic countryman, but he's impressive across every area and this was the nuts and bolts of Lampard's quality across a long and storied career.

See below. Mainoo has taken to the senior stage like a natural for the most part, showcasing his range of passing, confident and consistent desire to drive forward and defensive arsenal too.

Kobbie Mainoo - Premier League Stats Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 24 (24) 14 (12) Goals 3 0 Assists 1 0 Touches* 49.0 57.4 Pass completion 87% 87% Key passes* 0.6 0.9 Dribbles (completed)* 1.3 (58%) 1.4 (59%) Ball recoveries* 4.0 4.4 Tackles + interceptions* 2.9 3.5 Total duels (won)* 5.0 (52%) 6.1 (50%) Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

It's also important to remember that Mainoo is only 19 years old having burst onto the scene at a similar age to Lampard, already endowed with explosiveness that could be channelled and streamlined under Maresca's wing, especially given that Moises Caicedo could help lessen his load from a defensive standpoint.

As per FBref, Mainoo actually ranks among the top 2% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons (1.74) per 90, making a telling comment on his forward-thinking mindset and athleticism.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

This is certainly something that Lampard championed on the field, intelligent and aware of his surroundings as he scored 211 goals and added 147 assists for Chelsea, still standing as their club-record scorer.

Chelsea need to make their move. One of the key factors behind Lampard's success at the club is that he was signed from West Ham United for £11m in 2001 when he was just 22, still at the start of his career. The same method must be applied to Mainoo, which could be made in accordance with Maresca's vision.

Mainoo may not be as offensively destructive as Lampard was in the Premier League, but the Man United ace is a confident and assured player, competent across every area of the midfield game.

The 6-foot star's physicality and running power do carry a certain semblance to Lampard in his heyday, surging from the centre into dangerous positions.

In any case, Chelsea need to get this one over the line.