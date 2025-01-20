Even with Russell Martin now gone at St. Mary's, Southampton's season continues to look more and more bleak with Ivan Juric at the helm.

Sunday's defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League means the dire Saints have lost an alarming 18 top-flight outings this season, with just six points amassed across 22 mainly depressing clashes.

The Croat did see some signs of life in his Southampton side to claw back two goals in the 3-2 loss at the City Ground, but he will know he needs some major fresh blood regardless to try and pull off an unbelievable relegation escape, with one new signing reportedly joining the basement club very soon.

Saints closing in on deal for Danish ace

As per French journalist Marc Mechenoua's X account, Southampton are close to securing the services of Rennes midfielder Albert Gronbaek, with the Saints target allegedly having his medical done today.

The deal would see the Dane join the building on a loan-to-buy basis, with the fee needed to win the 23-year-old outright coming in at around the £13m mark according to Mechenoua.

Whilst his time in France to date hasn't been electric, the Saints will hope they can get the Scandinavian back to his best when he was regularly exciting fans at Bodo Glimt before his switch to Ligue 1.

What Gronbaek could offer the Saints

Whilst this might not be the statement signing that will see Juric's side stay afloat in the Premier League, it could well be a boost to morale on the South Coast anyway, with Mateus Fernandes once a relative unknown entity himself upon his arrival last summer from far-off European shores, only to now be one of the Saints' top performers.

Before we delve deeper into Gronbaek's glowing numbers in his native Denmark, Fernandes has been a welcome positive for Juric to latch onto during his gloomy early days as manager, with the Portuguese midfielder standing out in that defeat to Forest.

Indeed, the ex-Sporting man picked up an assist in the game when Paul Onuachu met his corner kick delivery late on, with three key passes and two successful dribbles from the bright 20-year-old constantly pushing his side up the pitch when they could have folded.

He could be joined by a new teammate in the middle of the park soon in Gronbaek, who would give the Saints even more freshness centrally away from the likes of Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone and Joe Aribo already in the building.

Whilst none of those options have been particularly woeful - away from Downes looking slightly off the pace versus Nuno Espirito Santo's men with Juric hooking him off at the half-time interval - the new addition could end up being a repeat of the Fernandes switch, with the 23-year-old a goal and assist machine when playing in Denmark.

Gronbaek for Bodo Glimt by position Position Games played Goals scored Assists CM 72 25 13 LW 6 3 1 AM 3 1 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, it's clear why Rennes took a punt on the 5 foot 9 midfielder, with an impressive combined goal and assists total of 38 managed from 72 overall games when playing in the middle of the park in his native country.

"He’s a pretty complete player, but his main asset is his running ability. He’s got a huge engine, but he doesn’t just run aimlessly – he moves very well." - Ex Denmark international John Sivebæk.

Of course, it hasn't gone to plan for Gronbaek in his new location with just two goals and one assist picked up from 18 contests, but Southampton need an injection of more creativity to boost their slim total of just 15 strikes in the league, with Gronbaek perhaps being their desired man.

Whilst he might not be able to lift his new team out of their relegation mire on his arrival, Juric would welcome in some new bodies anyway, with the faintest glimmer of hope they can survive somehow if everything clicks into place.