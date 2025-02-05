Crystal Palace made two big additions during the winter transfer window, looking to equip Oliver Glasner with the necessary tools to compete in the second half of the season, as the Eagles aim for back-to-back top-half finishes.

Glasner's side spent around £11.8m during the window, bringing Romain Esse to the club from Millwall on a permanent deal and bringing Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in on loan, with a deadline day swoop for the 28-year-old England left-back.

With the window now shut, Palace could also look to call upon certain U21 players to play their part in the second half of the season, using their talented academy to plug holes in the squad and help Glasner address any issues that may crop up.

The best of Crystal Palace's academy

The main academy player making a big splash in the Premier League squad this campaign is 21-year-old Justin Devenny.