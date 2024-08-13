Southampton will be raring to go ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off this coming weekend as Russell Martin's Saints make the long pilgrimage up to Newcastle United for their first taste of top-flight action this campaign.

Now, there's excitement and anticipation in the air as a ball hasn't yet been kicked, but no doubt long into the gruelling 38-game marathon when things are stacking up against the South Coast side, there will be some despondent faces as a battle against relegation is presumably fought.

Signings such as Ben Brereton-Diaz should give Martin's men the firepower they desire in an attempt to stave off the drop, but another new centre forward could now enter the building at St. Mary's to really boost the newly promoted side.

Southampton preparing bid for new attacker

According to Greek sport outlet BN Sports, Southampton are preparing to bid an extortionate £26m to try and tempt Panathinaikos gem Fotis Ioannidis to England this summer.

Martin's men aren't alone in their advances, however, for the on-fire 24-year-old, as fellow newly promoted side Leicester City are reported to be keen on adding the 6 foot 2 striker to their own roster ahead of their battle against the drop-zone, with Football Insider even speculating that an intense transfer battle could now ensue between the two outfits.

The 11-time Greece international would undoubtedly strengthen either of the sides that are going after him, with the Saints gaining yet another impressive forward player to add to their ever-growing attacking arsenal, which also boasts the likes of Adam Armstrong.

How Ioannidis could be the next Pelle

Landing Ioannidis' services could see Martin and Co snap up Southampton's next Graziano Pelle away from what they already have at their disposal, adding in a likeminded star who can be imposing and dominant in the air, but also lethal and clinical in front of goal with stylish displays.

Ioannidis has regularly got Panathinaikos supporters out of their seats with blistering attacking displays since joining the club in 2020, managing to net 40 goals from 144 games to date playing for the Greek giants, including a delicate finish (footage above) against Villarreal last year.

Pelle, who is now 39 years of age and unemployed after a spell with Parma in 2021, would join the Saints back in 2014 with a similarly lethal reputation in front of goal when playing in Europe, with a staggering 54 strikes managed from just 64 games playing for Dutch titans Feyenoord.

He would then become a reliable source of goals for his new South Coast employers in the top league of England, a career trajectory that Southampton's £26m target will hope to replicate.

Pelle's record at Southampton Season Competition Games Goals Assists 15/16 Premier League 30 11 7 15/16 League Cup 2 1 0 15/16 Europa League 4 2 0 14/15 Premier League 38 12 2 14/15 FA Cup 3 1 1 14/15 League Cup 3 3 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Pelle's golden form for the Saints over two seasons would even result in him becoming the club's top scorer in the elite division two seasons on the spin, with the 15/16 campaign seeing him tie with Sadio Mane before he secured a major move to Liverpool.

Often using his towering frame to get the better of defenders attempting to keep tabs on him, Pelle's game isn't too dissimilar to that of Ioannidis', with the 6 foot 2 Greek forward scoring two of his 15 goals from last campaign using his head.

More pressingly, however, it seems the in-demand forward also has the clinical edge in front of goal Pelle possessed before moving to the South Coast.

The electric Panathinaikos number seven only needed 27 league games last campaign to bag an impressive 15 strikes, backing up football analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a "dangerous" presence up top for defenders to thwart.

This statement buy could well dent the Southampton bank significantly, but if it means the Saints win another top striker that can potentially terrorise Premier League defences, on top of the move angering Leicester who would lose out, it might well be one worth making.