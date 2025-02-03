Arsenal’s forward line has been one of the most potent in the Premier League throughout 2024/25, scoring 49 times in just 24 matches - the second most of any side in the division.

Such a record has been made all the more impressive considering that not one player in the current Gunners first-team squad has registered double figures for league goals this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had 14 different goalscorers, the most of any side, but have since been targeting attacking reinforcements this month to try and give them a boost in their pursuit of current leaders Liverpool.

Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko have been the two players continuously linked with a move to the Emirates, but with just a handful of hours remaining, it looks unlikely that any move will be done in time for either targets.

As a result, the summer may be their best bet to try and further bolster the attacking ranks, with one player already touted with a switch to North London in the near future.

Arsenal could land leading Premier League attacker

While a deadline day addition for Arteta is now unlikely, according to The Sun, Arsenal are battling Newcastle United ahead of a potential summer move to land Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert after his impressive form throughout 2024/25.

The Dutchman has enjoyed the best season of his professional career to date, registering 11 goals and four assists in 23 outings - including a hat-trick against the Magpies back in January.

The report claims that Arteta has been closely monitoring the 25-year-old after his impressive form, but would face serious competition from Eddie Howe’s side.

He could feature in a variety of roles should he end up making the move to North London, potentially operating in the number 10 role, along with either wide position or as a central striker - offering Arteta added strength in depth.

It could also allow Kluivert to follow in the footsteps of one player who captured the hearts of many during his own time as a player at the Emirates Stadium.

Why Kluivert could be Arsenal’s next Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie joined Arsenal way back in the summer of 2004 from Dutch side Feyenoord, with many supporters not knowing what to expect after joining at the tender age of 20.

However, he quickly made himself a fan favourite in North London, producing countless moments of magic, despite originally joining as a winger, before eventually shifting into a central role - similar to that of Kluivert in 2024/25.

Van Persie would go on to score 124 times in 252 appearances for the Gunners, including various memorable strikes such as his infamous volleys against Charlton Athletic and Everton at various stages of his career.

He infuriated the fanbase after swapping the Emirates for Old Trafford in 2012, joining Manchester United, but you can’t take away the impact he had as a player during his time under Arsène Wenger.

Fast-forward to the present day, the club have the opportunity to land another version of the Dutch star, with compatriot Kluivert, possessing similar traits - often able to create an opportunity out of nothing for himself or his teammates.

The 25-year-old, who’s previously been dubbed as “world-class” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored countless goals this campaign, including his long-range strike against Newcastle - with his technique similar to that of Van Persie.

He’s also averaged 1.2 successful dribbles per 90 in the Premier League this season, along with 6.2 touches in the opposition box per game - showcasing the threat he holds within attacking areas.

Kluivert's stats for Bournemouth in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 23 Goals scored 11 Assists 4 Successful dribbles 1.2 Touches in the opposition box 6.2 Chances created 1.6 Shots taken 2.9 Stats via FotMob

It’s unclear how much the Cherries would demand to part ways with their star attacker, but it’s evident that he has the skill set to massively add to Arteta’s already potent attack.

If he was to be half as good as Van Persie during his own time as a player in North London, it would be a deal worth completing - having the opportunity to become a fan-favourite and play a crucial role in ending their wait for a league triumph.