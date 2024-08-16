Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley was handed a key role in the club’s first-team last season after various injury issues to key members of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Joelinton missed large parts of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a thigh issue, with the Brazilian missing over four months of the season before returning to full fitness in the final few outings.

Big-money signing Sandro Tonali only made eight league appearances after his 10-month suspension for breaking betting rules, but the Italian could return in the next couple of weeks.

That allowed 18-year-old Miley to make a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring his first professional goal in the victory over Fulham at St James’ Park.

However, he could be replaced in Howe’s side this season by one player, with the Magpies previously linked with a move to sign the international star before the transfer window closes on August 30th.

Newcastle could land £68m talent this summer

After his stellar tournament for Turkey at Euro 2024 which saw him register three goal contributions, Arda Güler was linked with a move to Newcastle ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It was reported that the 19-year-old Real Madrid ace was the subject of a £68m offer from the Magpies - a deal that would’ve surpassed the fee paid for striker Alexander Isak back in the summer of 2022.

Whilst it’s undoubtedly a huge fee for such a young and inexperienced talent, he would provide a great deal of quality to the Magpies side, with his record of six goals in just ten LaLiga appearances an example of quality he possesses.

Given his latest cameo, it would be an exceptional piece of business, allowing Howe’s side to sign their own version of a player who has burst onto the European scene in recent years.

Why Guler could be Newcastle’s own Bellingham

Since 2020, Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a meteoric rise that has taken him from Championship side Birmingham City to Real Madrid, becoming a crucial player under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

He also starred for England at Euro 2024 this summer, scoring two goals as he helped his nation reach a second successive European Championship final - eventually falling to defeat to Spain.

The 21-year-old may have enjoyed a successful tournament but was unable to better the young Turkish star in numerous key areas for a midfielder - with FBref, ranking the duo as similar players based on their respective figures from the competition.

The “world-class” Guler, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, registered the same number of goals and assists despite featuring in two fewer matches, whilst also averaging more progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

How Guler & Bellingham compared at Euro 2024 Statistics (per 90) Guler Bellingham Games played 5 7 Goals + assists 3 3 Progressive passes 5.3 4.9 Shot-creating actions 4.5 2.6 Tackles attempted 2.4 2 Take-on success 47% 46% Interceptions 0.8 0.5 Stats via FBref

He also averaged more shot-creating actions whilst completing more of his attempted take-ons, handing Howe that attacking edge from a deep-lying position.

However, the youngster also beat his teammate defensively, making more tackles whilst also completing more interceptions - making him an excellent box-to-box option for the Magpies.

Whilst a deal may cost Howe and Co a huge sum, it certainly would be an excellent pickup, with the 19-year-old easily able to cement himself as a regular starter.

It’s a scary prospect looking at how impressive he’s been in the early stages of his career, potentially reaching the next level should he gain a move to the Premier League this summer. As Micah Richards claimed earlier this year, he's "going to be the next big thing".

Guler has the potential to be a pivotal part of the club’s hunt for a return to the Champions League, possibly able to be a key component to their project over the next decade and beyond.

Miley may have made his mark for the Magpies last season, but it is fair to say that Guler is just a class above.