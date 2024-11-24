Life as a Tottenham Hotspur fan has been up and down, to say the least, in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign - with results fluctuating week after week.

Before the recent international break, Spurs fell to a 2-1 defeat to Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, but somehow managed to produce a sensational 4-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad.

The result sees Ange Postecoglou’s side become just the second team in Premier League history to lose at home to a newly promoted outfit, before defeating the reigning champions away from home in the following matchday.

It certainly has done their top four aspirations no harm whatsoever, keeping them in touch with the likes of Chelsea despite their inconsistent league displays in recent weeks.

However, amongst the frustrations, there have been some superb individual performances this campaign, with numerous faces in the side having the ability to single-handedly catapult them into a Champions League place come the end of May.

Spurs’ star performers during 2024/25

Winger Brennan Johnson has been a player who has enjoyed a purple patch in form in recent months, taking his career in North London to the next level.

The Wales international arrived in a £47.5m deal from fellow top-flight side Nottingham Forest last summer, notching a total of just five league goals in 2023/24.

However, after an early wobble during the opening outings of the ongoing season, the 23-year-old has proved the doubters wrong, scoring in six consecutive matches for the very first time in his career.

He also managed to get himself on the scoresheet off the bench in the win over Pep Guardiola’s side, but has found himself unlucky not to be starting due to the form of one of his teammates in recent weeks.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski has started the current season like a man on a mission, providing a key option for Ange in a variety of different roles.

The 24-year-old has starred in the middle of midfield alongside the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma - albeit in an unnatural role.

However, in the win over City, he returned to his more familiar right-wing role, with Johnson subsequently dropping to the substitutes bench as a result.

The former Juventus talent registered the assist for the opener, providing a constant creative spark - as he has done for the majority of the campaign as seen with his tally of eight assists in all competitions.

Kulusevski isn’t the only star who’s impressed under the Aussie in recent months, with one player now comparable to one of the best talents in European football.

Spurs may have found their own Bellingham

James Maddison has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the new season, producing some impressive numbers during the opening months of 2024/25.

The midfielder, who turned 28 on Saturday, has registered nine combined goals and assists in his opening 16 matches of the season, the joint most of any player within Postecoglou’s squad.

His display at the Etihad was undoubtedly his best to date, scoring twice and receiving a 10/10 match rating from The Express in the process.

His subsequent displays in North London during the opening months of 2024/25 have seen comparisons drawn to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham as per FBref.

Whilst it may seem far-fetched, when comparing their respective stats from the ongoing campaign, the former Leicester ace has matched or even bettered the England star who’s valued at a jaw-dropping £150m as per Transfermarkt.

James Maddison vs Jude Bellingham in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Maddison Bellingham Games played 11 8 Goals & assists 6 3 Progressive passes 9.2 6.5 Shot-on-target accuracy 61% 33% Passes completed 66 58 Shot-creating actions 5.8 2.9 Take-ons completed 1.7 1.3 Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Maddison, as dubbed by one analyst, has registered more combined goals and assists, whilst also starring in numerous areas including shot-on-target accuracy, achieving a tally nearly two times higher than his compatriot.

Given his recent form, the £40m fee spent on his signature last season now appears to be a bargain, with the Spurs ace bettering a player valued way over £100m in various aspects of his game.

Maddison could play a huge part in any success for the Lilywhites come the end of the campaign, potentially providing the difference in their battle to secure a return to Champions League football ahead of 2025/26.