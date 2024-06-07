Arsenal come into this summer with a great deal of expectation in the transfer window.

The club’s business last summer was exceptional, welcoming the ever-impressive Declan Rice to the club in a £105m deal from West Ham.

Kai Havertz, pivotal during the run in also arrived, with the German having gone from strength to strength in Arsenal colours.

Yet, before we see any similar signings in 2024, it’s likely the Gunners will increase their transfer kitty by selling players on the fringes.

Some of those could be Hale End products. That would be a shame given their academy roots but needs must, right?

Who could leave Arsenal this summer

It’s likely that Eddie Nketiah will finally depart the Emirates Stadium. The likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all reportedly interested in the striker.

Palace are also said to be eyeing Emile Smith Rowe, an exciting attacking midfielder who found himself on the fringes in 2023/24.

Then there’s another academy graduate in Reiss Nelson who looks well-placed to depart north London this summer.

Hale End departures won’t stop there, however. One of the most disappointing exits looks set to be Reuell Walters.

The young defender has been highly rated at the club and has already declared that he’ll be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.

There does appear to be an element of confusion though. That’s because in Arsenal’s retained list, it was revealed that discussions were still ongoing in a bid to keep him in N5.

Arsenal have already tied Ethan Nwaneri down to a new contract but it appears that Walters will be a bridge too far.

While the exit of a teenage defender with no senior team experience is unlikely to cause too much unrest, it’s a massive shame to lose such a talented young prospect.

Why Walters’ departure is bad news

When it comes to their academy players, Arsenal have been a victim of their own success in recent years.

It wasn’t long ago that Unai Emery was blooding Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe in the first team.

Mikel Arteta took them to the next level upon his arrival as manager but since their emergence in the first team, opportunities for those coming through the ranks haven’t been too forthcoming.

Nwaneri has become the youngest player in Premier League history since then but has still only played twice under Arteta.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

As for Walters, despite being named among the subs on ten occasions last season, wasn’t given any minutes. That’s despite another departing member of the squad in Cedric being given playing time when Arsenal already had three points in the bag. So, can you really blame the teen for leaving? Arguably not.

Allegedly the future of Arsenal’s defence, the English talent could have been a key player for Arteta in the forthcoming years.

Described as a “ball-playing monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson, he also outlined how Walters would be “perfect” in Ben White’s role on the right-hand side. Also said to be “similar to Saliba” with regard to his ball carrying, you don’t get a more impressive set of comparisons than that when you play for Arsenal.

There is a worry, therefore, that the club could come to regret his departure. He’s not the same positionally but those at Colney may look towards Cole Palmer’s situation at Chelsea and know that losing exceptional young players can come back to haunt you.

Palmer wasn’t given a fair chance at Manchester City and as a result, sought more regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

The end result? Well, we all know the story by now. The winger signed for Chelsea and is now in the Euros squad having won the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award, scoring 22 goals and supplying 11 league assists under Mauricio Pochettino. Only the devastating Erling Haaland scored more in the division.

Obviously, Walters won’t make that sort of an impact wherever he goes next but there is a lesson to be learnt. No matter how successful you are as a club, if you don’t show to those coming through the youth system that you’ll be given a pathway to first-team appearances, they will only go and thrive elsewhere.

Losing the 19-year-old won’t exactly damage their title ambitions next season but they could certainly be left to wonder what if in a few years time.