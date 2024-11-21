Liverpool have enjoyed a phenomenal start to life under new boss Arne Slot after his appointment during the summer, losing just one game in all competitions.

Many expected a dropoff after the departure of hugely popular boss Jürgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but the Dutchman has injected a new sense of life into the first-team squad.

The Reds currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after the first 11 outings, only dropping points to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, whilst winning the remaining nine matches.

Slot has also led his men to an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign, winning four out of four - remaining as the only side in the competition with a 100% record at this stage.

His arrival has allowed numerous players to take their performances to the next level in recent months, getting the best out of some talents who struggled to shine under Klopp.

The players who have starred under Slot for Liverpool

Luis Diaz is a player who has shown glimpses of his quality since his move to Anfield back in January 2022 but has often failed to deliver on a consistent basis.

The Colombian was left with huge boots to fill after the departure of Sadio Mané just a couple of months after his arrival, but it appears that in the early stages of the ongoing campaign, he’s finally proved he’s the man for the job off the left-hand side.

The 27-year-old has already registered nine goals in his first 16 outings this campaign - scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in Europe - taking him to just four goals off his best tally since his move.

Diaz isn’t the only player to benefit from Slot’s arrival, with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch progressing leaps and bounds after the appointment of his compatriot.

The former Ajax wonderkid has started every single Premier League meeting since the start of the season, highlighting his importance at the base of the midfield for the 46-year-old.

Liverpool have been crying out for a deep-lying number six for many windows now, often delving into the transfer market to try and sign a player who can provide that protection in front of the back four.

However, Gravenberch has proven he is the man to operate in such a role, winning 70% of his tackles so far this season, whilst achieving a pass accuracy of 89% in the process.

Despite the 22-year-old’s stellar start to 2024/25, there’s another player who’s caught the eye operating alongside the Dutchman.

The player who is Liverpool’s own version of Phil Foden

Curtis Jones is a player who has been a bit part squad option since his emergence into his boyhood club’s first-team back in the 2019/20 season.

However, in recent weeks under Slot, he’s rapidly developed into a regular starter alongside the likes of Gravenberch, keeping big-money signing Dominik Szoboszlai out of the side.

The 23-year-old scored the winner in the meeting with Chelsea, whilst laying on assists in games against Leverkusen and Brighton - leading to an England call-up from Lee Carsley during the current international break.

Jones scored his first goal for his nation in the 3-0 win over Greece, subsequently being awarded the Man of the Match award, staking his claim for a spot in the squad under Thomas Tuchel upon his arrival in the new year.

His subsequent form has seen FBref rank the Reds ace as a similar player to Manchester City’s Phil Foden - who’s valued at £125m as per Transfermarkt.

When delving into the pair’s respective stats from the current Premier League campaign, the comparison is understandable with Jones matching or bettering his compatriot in numerous key areas.

The “outstanding” Liverpool ace, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has registered more combined goals and assists in the Premier League, whilst completing more of his attempted dribbles - a feature that has been massive in Foden’s game in recent years.

How Jones & Foden compare in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Jones Foden Games played 8 8 Goals & assists 2 1 Pass accuracy 93% 84% Shot-on-target accuracy 38% 7% Tackles won 2.2 0.2 Take-ons completed 63% 36% Aerials won 57% 33% Stats via FBref

Jones has also completed more of his attempted passes and placed more of his shots on target this season - developing into a hugely impactful box-to-box midfielder under Slot’s guidance.

It’s been a remarkable transformation for the youngster in recent months, with the sky well and truly the limit after his recent performances.

He will be hoping that he can continue to start games at the heart of the Reds midfield and allow the new boss to win the Premier League title during his first season at the helm.