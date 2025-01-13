Chelsea’s forward line has been up there with one of the best in the Premier League over the last couple of months - producing a superb catalogue of strikes in the process.

It’s no surprise that Cole Palmer is the Blues’ top scorer to date, registering 13 goals in his 20 league appearances throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

His efforts have often caught the eye, none more so than his ridiculous free-kick effort against Brighton, which was just one of four goals he scored in the first half of the victory.

The Blues have registered 39 goals, with only table toppers Liverpool and the entertaining Tottenham Hotspur scoring more with 18 games to go this season.

However, despite their impressive form in attacking areas, Maresca still appears to be targeting improvements, with numerous centre-forwards being touted over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s January hunt for a new centre-forward

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has been on the Blues’ radar over the last few months after his impressive form in his debut season at Portman Road.

The 21-year-old has scored eight times in 19 matches, the most of any player in Kieran McKenna’s squad, playing a crucial role in their survival ambitions.

No fee has been touted over a deal for the Englishman, but he has been mentioned as a potential target, further boosting their already impressive goalscoring tally.

Brighton man Evan Ferguson is another name that has been thrown into the hat, potentially being available for loan this month after starting just two games to date in 2024/25.

The Irishman notched 16 goals in the last two Premier League seasons combined, having the goalscoring touch to potentially improve Maresca’s frontline further should the Blues act upon their previous interest.

However, there’s another name touted with a move to the Bridge that should desperately be considered, having the skill set to be their own version of a leading European talent.

The transfer target who could be Chelsea’s answer to Gyokeres

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the most talked about attackers over the past couple of years - producing a phenomenal goalscoring record in Portugal.

The Sweden international joined the Liga Portugal outfit from Coventry City for £20m in the summer of 2023 - a transfer that would catapult his career beyond any imagination.

The 26-year-old has since scored 75 goals in 80 appearances, including 32 in just 30 outings during 2024/25, attracting interest from a whole host of sides as a result.

However, the Blues could land their own version of Gyokeres this window should they make a move to sign Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, after previously being named as a target for Maresca’s side.

The Serbian has scored 12 in 23 games across all competitions this season, leading to FBref ranking the 24-year-old as a similar player to the Sporting CP talisman across the Champions League.

When delving into their respective figures, the comparison is understandable with Vlahovic producing similar figures to Gyokeres in various key areas for a centre forward.

Vlahović vs Gyökeres in the Champions League (24/25) Statistics (per 90) Vlahović Gyökeres Games played 5 6 Goals scored 4 5 Non-Penalty xG 0.40 0.46 Expected assists 0.21 0.26 Actual assists 0.23 0.17 Shots on target 1.36 1.33 Passes into the final third 0.91 0.83 Passes into the 18-yard box 0.91 1.00 Goal-creating actions 0.23 0.17 Stats via FBref

The Juve ace, who is “destined to become one of the best strikers in the world” according to former Italian footballer Luca Toni, may have registered fewer combined goal contributions to date but has won more aerials per 90 - offering that out-and-out target man the Blues have desperately lacked.

Vlahovic produced a higher tally of shots on target per 90, whilst marginally being bettered by the Swede in terms of goal-creating actions, highlighting the pair’s respective clinical nature in front of goal.

It’s previously been reported that the Serie A side would demand a fee in the region of €75m (£62m) to part ways with their talisman, but it’s unclear whether Maresca would be willing to spend such a figure on Vlahovic.

One thing is for sure, the Serbian would add further quality to the Blues’ potent front line, providing serious quality in attacking areas - with his huge frame perfectly fitting the bill for a focal point to play off - something which Maresca has desired since his arrival last summer.