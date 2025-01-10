Manchester United have been through several different front lines throughout 2024/25 to try and solve the ongoing issues and lack of goals among the squad.

The Red Devils have only registered 23 goals in the first 20 Premier League matches of the campaign, with only four teams scoring fewer to date.

Somehow, Marcus Rashford, who looks set for a move away from Old Trafford, remains Ruben Amorim’s top scorer in the league, despite not featuring in any of the last six outings.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee cost the hierarchy around £100m in bringing them to the club, but the pair have only mustered five league goals combined in 2024/25.

Given the lack of quality in the final third, United will undoubtedly want to improve the options at Amorim’s disposal, with one new name now thrown into the mix.

Man Utd's search for a striker

According to GIVEMESPORT, United are expected to be offered the chance to sign Lille striker Jonathan David to try and increase the firepower within the first-team squad.

The Canadian international has scored 17 times in his 27 outings across all competitions, with six of his efforts coming in the Champions League - highlighting his ability to perform at the very top level.

It’s unclear whether a deal would be completed during the current window or in the summer, but the 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season - potentially leading to a pre-contract agreement, subsequently signing him for nothing.

On the other hand, United could look to agree a minimal transfer fee to bring David in immediately to hand Amorim the added quality that he’s desperately been seeking in recent weeks.

His tally of 82 goals in 162 games for the Ligue 1 outfit is evidence of his goalscoring capabilities, potentially being Amorim’s new version of a player who also thrived under his guidance before his stint at Old Trafford.

Why David could be United’s answer to Gyokeres

Every Red Devils supporter would love the club to try and land a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this January, with the Swedish international one of the most in-form attackers in European football.

The 26-year-old excelled under the guidance of the United boss during their time together in Portugal, scoring 43 times in all competitions during 2023/24 - helping the club claim the Liga Portugal title.

This campaign has been no different for the former Coventry City man, scoring 31 goals in just 29 outings, including a hat-trick against bitter rivals Manchester City in the Champions League back in November.

However, a deal for the Swede is likely to cost the hierarchy a huge sum of money - amid talk of an £80m fee - with David the perfect alternative. Indeed, he's even ranked as a similar player to Gyokeres by FBref based on their figures throughout 2024/25.

David has matched or bettered the in-demand forward in various key areas this campaign, highlighting what a phenomenal addition he would be if the hierarchy were able to strike a deal for his services.

How David compares to Gyokeres in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) David Gyokeres Games played 16 17 Goals & assists 12 23 Shot on target accuracy 52% 44% Progressive passes 1.8 1.6 Pass accuracy 82% 71% Take-on success 52% 49% Stats via FBref

The Canadian, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best strikers in the world” and a "phenom" by podcaster Tony Marinaro, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists in 2024/25, but has posted a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate, showcasing he’s more accurate with his efforts on goal.

He’s also completed more passes and achieved a higher take-on success rate, offering Amorim the opportunity to play him in a slightly deeper role behind the striker should he need to - a real versatile option within the attacking third.

Given that he could be available for free, United simply must work tirelessly to complete a deal for a player likely to be in huge demand throughout January.

The Canadian may not be the supporters’ first choice to come in and provide the goods, but he certainly would add the goals which have been desperately hard to come by in recent months - potentially transforming their fortunes as a result.