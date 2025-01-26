A new striker has been top of Arsenal’s shopping list for many months now, but as yet, Mikel Arteta has yet to land a player to fill the void at the top end of the pitch.

Alexander Isak has been the name most touted with a move to the Emirates in recent times, certainly enhanced by his most recent display against the Gunners where he scored and registered an assist in the Magpies’ 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

However, given his record of 17 goals in just 21 Premier League matches throughout 2024/25, the Swede would cost the club’s hierarchy a fortune, with Eddie Howe’s side holding out for a fee in the region of £150m to part ways with their star man.

Such a fee would break the club record set by Declan Rice after his transfer from West Ham United in the summer of 2023, with the hierarchy needing to invest massively to push for a league title in the near future.

The attacking department is in desperate need of reinforcements in the closing stages of the window, especially considering the form of the current options at Arteta’s disposal.

How Arsenal's attackers have performed in 2024/25

Gabriel Jesus looked at one stage this season as if he could provide the quality the supporters have desired at the top end of the pitch, scoring five goals in two outings - both against Crystal Palace.

However, his knee injury sustained against Manchester United earlier this month has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign, joining fellow forward Bukayo Saka on the current injury list.

Such a setback has seen Kai Havertz handed the responsibility of providing the goods at the top end of the pitch in the Brazilian’s long-term absence.

The German has showcased glimpses of his talent since his move to North London last summer, registering 13 goals in the Premier League during his debut season in the red of Arsenal.

Whilst he may have scored eight times in the league to date, the 25-year-old has often been guilty of squandering numerous clear-cut opportunities, as demonstrated by his tally of 14 big chances missed - a tally more than double of anyone in the squad.

Such a figure has prevented the Gunners from another title battle in recent months, but if they are to push on towards the end of the season, it’s evident that a new signing is needed to offer a fresh threat.

Arsenal could sign Havertz upgrade who plays in the Premier League already

Every Arsenal supporter will be craving a move for Isak in this window after his form for the Magpies, but ultimately, it’s highly unlikely that the board would fork out the aforementioned fee for his services.

Whilst they would be getting themselves a talent who evidently knows where the back of the net is, such a fee is just unrealistic at the current moment - especially considering his current contract scenario in the North East.

As a result, the hierarchy may be forced into targeting other attacking options to try and improve the current crop of players, which could see them enter a deal for Brentford ace Yoane Wissa.

The Gunners were linked with a move for the 28-year-old in recent weeks, alongside fellow top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest, who had a reported £22m bid rejected for his services.

Whilst on the face of it, it may be an underwhelming addition in comparison to Isak, the Congolese international has been ranked as a similar player to the Swede by FBref based on his figures in the Premier League throughout 2024/25.

Wissa has matched or bettered the Newcastle talisman in numerous key areas, also outperforming Havertz in the process, showcasing what a phenomenal signing he would be for Arteta’s men.

Wissa vs Isak & Havertz: Premier League 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Wissa Isak Havertz Games played 19 21 20 Goals & assists 13 22 10 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 48% 40% Goals per shot on target 0.6 0.5 0.4 Pass accuracy 78% 74% 77% Aerials won 47% 33% 46% Fould won 1.8 0.5 0.9 Stats via FBref

The Brentford star, who’s been labelled one of “the best strikers in the Premier League" by Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, may have been outscored by Isak, but has managed to find the back of the net on more occasions than current number nine Havertz.

He’s also matched the Magpies star for his shot-on-target accuracy, whilst bettering the aforementioned pair’s goal per shot on target rate - highlighting his clinical nature in attacking areas.