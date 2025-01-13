Newcastle United fans will be hoping that 2025 is the year they finally see their confident side hold a major trophy aloft, with the Magpies' last piece of significant silverware domestically coming all the way back in 1955 when they won the FA Cup.

Of course, they did lift a Championship title back in 2017, but everyone at St James' Park would jump for joy just that little bit more if they managed to win the EFL Trophy final, having already dispatched Arsenal in comfortable fashion 2-0 in the first of two semi-final legs to give themselves a fantastic chance of a Wembley day out.

With their form in the Premier League also very impressive, with five victories picked up on the trot, everything looks to be rosey for Eddie Howe's Toon.

But, as is often the case with football, an unwanted fork in the road can trouble a team unexpectedly.

The latest on Isak's future at Newcastle

In the case of the Magpies, it's the long-term future of sharpshooter Alexander Isak that will be making them feel somewhat uneasy, with Arsenal and other top-flight clubs reportedly sniffing around their star man.

It's even been reported that the Swedish ace is the Gunners' "first choice" target when the summer transfer window comes into view, with Isak terrorising Premier League defences all season long by bagging a lethal 13 league strikes from 18 outings.

Therefore, tying down Isak to a new deal very shortly will be a prominent priority alongside recruiting new bodies, with Football Insider revealing recently that 'fresh efforts' are underway to try and make the 25-year-old pen a contract extension.

Unfortunately, the ex-Real Sociedad man might well still be dazzled by the bright lights of London over extending his stay, but it appears Newcastle have replacements in mind already in case their in-demand Swede does heartbreakingly exit the building.

Newcastle could land "superstar" striker for nothing

As has been recently reported, the Toon have one eye on Lille star Jonathan David who has his own contract issues bubbling away at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Indeed, David is out of contract come the end of this season, and with suggestions from one of his international teammates for Canada in Jonathan Osario that he is a "superstar" striker, Newcastle could show they mean business snapping up such a revered attacker for nothing as a best possible Isak replacement.

After all, the clinical 24-year-old is already up to 11 strikes in Ligue 1 this term from 17 games - which is only two off Isak's blistering total in England - with David now potentially wanting to test himself away from France in a fresh environment to reaffirm his tag as a clinical machine in-front of goal.

He is even noted as being similar to Harry Kane according to FBref's similar players tool- which is quite the glowing appraisal of David - with Newcastle supporters' intrigue only growing with this comparison, considering Kane fired home a ridiculous 280 goals for Tottenham Hotspur before later being a menace in the Bundesliga.

David in 24/25 vs Kane (League/Champions League) Stat (* = per 90 mins) David Kane Games played 23 19 Goals scored 15 20 Total shots * 2.31 4.03 Shot-creating actions * 2.33 3.04 Attempted passes * 22.58 22.02 Progressive passes * 2.14 3.26 Progressive carries * 1.21 1.16 Successful take-ons * 0.59 0.94 Touches in attacking penalty area * 4.92 5.73 Progressive passes received * 6.10 5.12 Stats by FBref

Whilst both players, when looking at the table above, clearly succeed as strikers who operate as poachers - with minimal attempted passes on offer but a high amount of touches in the attacking penalty areas - David does have the same feel to him as Isak in terms of his mobility, with more progressive carries managed than Kane at 1.21 per game, with Isak managing 2.66.

Also willing to receive a progressive pass and burst forward, David could be the ideal replacement Howe is looking for if Isak does depart, as Newcastle go about preparing many a contingency plan.