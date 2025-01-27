Liverpool are well on course to clinch a second Premier League title in the club's history as they sit six points clear of Arsenal, with a game in hand still to play.

The Reds ensured that the gap remained at six points over the weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over newly-promoted side Ipswich Town at Anfield.

Two goals from Cody Gakpo, after strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, secured all three points for Arne Slot's team, which meant that the Gunners did not gain any ground on them.

The Reds, who are also top of their Champions League group, have benefitted from Manchester City having their first huge wobble in the Premier League in many years.

Pep Guardiola's team have lost six of their 23 matches in the division, leaving them 12 points behind Liverpool, having played a game more, as it stands.

The reigning champions have, however, dipped into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season and that may be a concern moving forward, more so for next season, after they swooped to sign Omar Marmoush this month.

Why Omar Marmoush could concern Liverpool

Back in October of 2024, Sky Germany reported that Liverpool were in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal to sign the Egypt international to bolster their attacking options.

This suggests that the recruitment team, and Slot, viewed Marmoush as a player with the quality, or potential, to come in and improve the team's attack with his play as a centre-forward or out wide on the left.

Manchester City, however, ultimately won the race for his signature and reportedly paid a fee of £59m to bring him to The Etihad, before he made his debut in a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The 25-year-old star was signed by the Cityzens, and wanted by Liverpool, after a return of 37 goals and 20 assists in 67 matches for Frankfurt in all competitions during his time with the German outfit.

Marmoush racked up 20 goals and 14 assists in 27 outings in all competitions in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, which shows that he has arrived in England in red-hot form in the final third.

As you can see in some of the clips above, Marmoush is a direct, fast, and dynamic forward who can score all types of goals from different positions across the pitch with his exceptional footwork, speed, and finishing ability.

This is why Liverpool may be concerned about City's deal to sign the forward, because he has the potential to be a big signing for Guardiola who can help to bring them back to their best, whether that happens this season or for their title-challenge next term.

The Reds could, however, sign their answer to Omar Marmoush by dipping into the market to land their own right-footed left-sided attacker from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool's interest in Bundesliga forward

German journalist Christian Falk recently revealed, whilst speaking on The Daily Briefing, that Liverpool are one of a number of clubs that are interested in a deal to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The reporter claimed that Dortmund would prefer to sell him to a team from abroad, amid interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, which could provide the Reds with a boost in their pursuit of the England U21 international.

Speaking on The Daily Briefing, as transcribed by CaughtOffside, Falk said: “It’s true. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the transfer race with Bayern for Jamie Gittens.

“Dortmund are currently looking for a transfer fee of €100m. Should Premier League clubs bid for the Englishman, Bayern are aware that completing a transfer on their end will be difficult.”

This means that Liverpool would have to splash out a mega transfer fee of £84m to secure a deal for the 20-year-old youngster, although it remains to be seen whether the interested parties want to get a transfer done now or if they are willing to wait until the summer.

If the Reds can see off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Slot could land his own version of Marmoush by signing the former Manchester City academy starlet.

Why Jamie Gittens could be Liverpool's Omar Marmoush

The obvious connection between the two players is that they have both starred in the Bundesliga this season and are both right-footed players who can operate on the left side, cutting in on their favoured foot, or in central areas.

Gittens has not quite matched Marmoush's incredible haul of 34 goal contributions in 27 matches in all competitions for Frankfurt, but the Dortmund dynamo is five years younger than the Manchester City signing and has shown immense potential with his performances in the German top-flight and the Champions League this term.

In Europe, the English whiz has racked up four goals and two 'big chances' created in seven appearances - six starts - in the league phase, which shows that he has made a big impact in the final third in that competition.

The £84m-rated star, who was once described as a "pure difference-maker" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the pace, technical quality, and movement to constantly make things happen at the top end of the pitch, much like Marmoush.

24/25 Bundesliga Jamie Gittens Starts 15 xG 2.44 Goals 7 Big chances created 5 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gittens has also offered plenty of quality in the Bundesliga this season, with 12 goals and 'big chances' created combined in 15 starts.

Overall, the England youth international has contributed with 11 goals and seven 'big chances' created in 21 starts in the Bundesliga and the Champions League combined, which shows that he could arrive at Anfield to make a big impact in the final third on a consistent basis.