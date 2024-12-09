Manchester United have been a side in transition in recent weeks after the appointment of Ruben Amorim, as he looks to put his own spin on the current playing squad.

The 39-year-old will have already seen the mammoth task he faces at Old Trafford after suffering two defeats in the space of a week against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

Set pieces have been just one area that has troubled the former Sporting CP boss in his first few weeks in charge, leaving him with a mountain to climb in taking the Red Devils back to their glory days.

He will undoubtedly want funds available in January to strengthen his side should he want to, allowing for a push throughout the second half of the Premier League campaign.

However, given the lack of quality in numerous key areas, the hierarchy may wish they had kept hold of numerous stars who have impressed after leaving Old Trafford in recent years.

Man United’s transfer window in the summer of 2022

Academy star James Garner looked at one stage as though he could be a key player for his boyhood club after he made his debut as a teenager at Old Trafford.

However, he would struggle to find a consistent place in the first team, enduring loan spells with the likes of Forest and Watford in the Championship.

The 23-year-old would swap Manchester for Merseyside, leaving in a £9m move to join fellow top-flight side Everton on a four-year contract.

Paul Pogba was another player who departed during the aforementioned window, just a handful of years after his club-record £89m transfer from Italian side Juventus.

The French midfielder made 226 appearances during his second spell with the Red Devils, before leaving on a free for the second time - rejoining Juve after six years back in England.

However, it’s the departure of another former first-team member that may now be a regret after his form away from Old Trafford in recent years.

Man United sold their own Foden & Odegaard

Midfielder Andreas Pereira departed United during the summer of 2022, after eight years at the club, achieving a total of 75 appearances in the first team.

The Brazilian moved to Fulham for a fee in the region of £10m, a bargain given his form over the last couple of seasons under boss Marco Silva in the capital.

Pereira has become a key player for the Cottagers, producing some incredible numbers, including three goals and eight assists in all competitions last season - leading to a call-up to the Brazil national side.

However, the “phenomenal” talent, as dubbed by former boss José Mourinho, has impressed once more this season, leading to comparisons by FBref to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Whilst on the face of it, the comparison may seem a little far-fetched, he’s actually bettered the aforementioned pair in numerous key areas.

How Pereira compares to Odegaard & Foden (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Pereira Odegaard Foden Games played 13 7 10 Goals & assists 1 3 1 Shots-on-target 0.50 0.46 0.29 Shot-creating actions 5.9 5.2 5.9 Carries into the final third 1.8 1.7 1 Aerials won 0.6 0.3 0.1 Stats via FBref

Pereira has registered slightly fewer combined goals and assists than Odegaard, but he’s managed a higher shot-on-target per 90 rate, along with more carries into the final third.

He’s also won more aerials, showcasing his all-round ability, as he’s operated in more of a central role than an attacking position as he did during his time at Old Trafford.

The £10m fee now looks to be an absolute bargain for Fulham, with United left to rue their decision to allow him to leave and join a Premier League rival.

Quality is something United have desperately been lacking over the last couple of seasons, with Pereira undoubtedly bringing that to Amorim’s side had the previous management team kept hold of the Brazilian.