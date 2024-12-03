Chelsea has often been home to some of the biggest talents in world football, helping them win two Champions League titles and five Premier League trophies.

However, the club have suffered over the last couple of years, failing to hit the heights they managed in the days under the likes of José Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, with the trio all winning at least one major trophy.

In 2024/25, that responsibility falls on the shoulders of Enzo Maresca, who arrived from Leicester City during the off-season, already making an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.

He’s led the club to seven wins in their opening 13 matches, sitting level on points with London rivals Arsenal and looking to emulate the success of compatriot Conte, who was the last manager to win a league trophy for the Blues.

Maresca will be reliant on numerous players throughout the campaign if they are to mount a serious push for the top four or even a late title charge, looking to close the gap opened up by Liverpool.

Maresca’s record as Chelsea manager

After the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, many Chelsea supporters wanted a big name to come in and replace the Argentine in West London.

However, the 44-year-old, who previously spent time working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, was appointed the new boss on a five-year deal after winning promotion with Leicester City last season.

Despite many questions being asked about his appointment, Maresca has already demonstrated that owner Todd Boehly made the right call in hiring him, producing some phenomenal results during the opening months of his tenure.

He’s overseen 20 matches so far at the Bridge, winning 13 and only suffering three defeats, achieving a win rate of 65% - highlighting the immediate impact he’s made in recent months.

There have been multiple magnificent displays, including the 6-2 win against Wolves at Molineux, which saw winger Noni Madueke grab a hat-trick after a controversial social media post accidentally came from his account.

The 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion was another huge victory against a side who have been just as impressive under their new manager Fabian Hurzeler, but Cole Palmer’s four-goal haul saw off any threat from the Seagulls.

With January just a couple of weeks away, the Blues boss will be hoping to bolster his ranks with one player who could be their own version of a star currently plying his trade in England’s top flight.

Chelsea targeting move for £42m superstar

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are eyeing a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders despite the 26-year-old closing in on a new deal at the San Siro.

The Dutchman, who joined from AZ Alkmaar last summer, has been in impressive form over recent weeks, scoring seven times in his 18 appearances in all competitions, including a double in the 3-0 win over Empoli at the weekend.

However, the Blues aren’t the only side interested in Reijnders, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Tottenham also interested in the talent valued at €50m (£42m) as per the report.

He would be a superb addition for Maresca, potentially becoming his own version of Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard, who’s consistently been one of the best talents in the division over the last couple of years.

The pair possess similarities in their game, with both being attacking-minded midfielders, featuring slightly deeper to fit into their respective systems, but still having a huge impact within the final third.

FBref categorises the Gunners' talent as a similar player to the Dutchman, an understandable comparison given their respective stats from the Serie A and Premier League throughout 2023/24.

The “world-class” Reijnders, as dubbed by commentator Matteo Bonetti, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists last campaign, but did demonstrate his creative spark by completing more of the take-ons he attempted.

How Reijnders compared to Odegaard in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Reijnders Odegaard Games played 36 35 Goals & assists 6 18 Progressive carries 2.8 2.7 Pass accuracy 90% 84% Take-ons completed 64% 46% Goals per shot on target 0.33 0.29 Tackles & interceptions won 2.1 1.9 Stats via FBref

He also completed more passes, scoring whilst achieving more progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his ability to get the ball into forward areas and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Whilst they may face competition from elsewhere, the Milan talent would be a huge coup, with Maresca getting his hands on a player who can bolster his ambitions of being successful during his first season at the helm.

The £42m valuation on his head seems like an excellent price tag, with owner Boehly needing to get his chequebook out once more to complete a deal.