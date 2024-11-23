Nottingham Forest have made an exceptional start to the 2024/25 season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side find themselves fifth in the Premier League, with 19 points to their name so far. They are outside of the Champions League spots on goal difference, which is currently plus five.

Their goal difference is helped by their fantastic defensive record; the Midlands outfit have conceded just ten goals all season, bettered only by Liverpool’s six goals conceded. It has been a key reason for their impressive form in the first 11 games of the season.

Forest have had some standout players all over the pitch which has helped them get off to such a good start this term.

Forest’s standout players this season

Undoubtedly the best player this term in Garibaldi Red has been striker Chris Wood. The New Zealand international has been on fire in front of goal and already has eight goals to his name in the 11 games so far.

Arguably his best performance came in the East Midlands derby against Leicester City. The former Leeds United striker scored twice against the Foxes to ensure his side took all three points from the King Power Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, England international Morgan Gibbs-White has been an influential reason for Forest’s excellent form this term. Although he has just one assist to his name so far in eight appearances, the 24-year-old has still had a real creative influence on his side.

According to Sofascore, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player has played the most key passes per game on average for Forest, with 1.8 in the top flight. On top of that, he has created two big chances.

The Midlands club largely have centre-back Murillo and goalkeeper Matz Sels for their excellent defensive record. Ever presents under Nuno this term, they have helped keep four clean sheets and have shipped just ten goals to help Forest propel themselves up the table. The pair have been fantastic.

With a tough away game against Arsenal coming up later today, the Forest boss may well decide to start another in-form player who can terrorise the Gunners.

The player who should be unleashed vs Arsenal

The player in question here is Elliot Anderson. Since his £35m move from Newcastle United over the summer, the 22-year-old has been “superb”, as football scout Antonio Mango described him.

In 11 Premier League games for the club so far, the Magpies academy graduate has registered three assists. Impressively, these have come in just 633 minutes, the equivalent of seven full 90 minute games.

The England under-21 international has been a standout player for the Midlands club this season from a statistical standpoint. He has the most assists in the squad and has created more big chances with four than any of his teammates. It has been a fantastic move for both club and player so far.

In fact, Anderson could be Forest’s answer to Martin Odegaard ahead of this afternoon's clash in North London. Arsenal’s captain is a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side and has recently made a return from injury.

The pair both play a similar role, operating as advanced number eights and looking to have a creative influence on the game in the final third. They are statistically similar this season, although the Norwegian has played far fewer games.

As per Squawka, Odegaard averages 2.4 chances created per game compared to Anderson’s two, and averages 0.3 assists per 90, with the Forest man slightly more at 0.5.

Anderson vs. Odegaard stats from 2024/25 PL so far Stat (per 90) Anderson Odegaard Assists 0.5 0.3 Chances created 2 2.4 Through balls 0.3 1.4 Forward passes 12.8 12.4 Take-ons completed 1.4 2.2 Take-on success rate 50% 71.43% Stats from Squawka

It certainly seems like Nuno should unleash Anderson against an Arsenal side looking to find their groove this season. He could terrorise the likes of Declan Rice, who has been playing with a broken toe, and look to dominate the midfield when Forest have the ball.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

That is also rubberstamped by the work that the former Newcastle man does off the ball, having averaged 3.8 recoveries and 1.7 tackles per game in the league this season, ensuring he could look to regularly poach the ball off the likes of Rice and Odegaard in the centre of the park.

It will certainly be a tough test for the men in Garibaldi Red on Saturday lunchtime. With that being said, it certainly feels like starting Anderson will give them a far better chance at leaving North London with all three points.