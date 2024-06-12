This summer is set to be one of the busiest periods in the recent history of Manchester United.

New ownership comes with new ideas, new standards, and new ways of working, but one thing is clear: Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to return the Red Devils to their glory days.

The rebuild has already begun in regards to the change of staff off the field, and the biggest talking point at the club is the future of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is currently uncertain as to whether he’ll be the manager next season, and plenty of his players will also be unsure what their future holds.

Incomings are guaranteed, with targets spanning across the team, but it may be the outgoings that enable them to get deals over the line.

Who could leave Man United this summer

French duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane are two high-profile names who have already left the club this month.

The two first-team players struggled with injuries over their time at Old Trafford, and that, combined with their high wages, saw their option of contract renewal ignored.

A whole host of players could follow suit as Ratcliffe wants to undertake a complete overhaul, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the list of potential departures, according to reports.

However, this week, another United gem has packed his bags and said farewell to his teammates. Indeed, the extremely talented Omari Forson has headed through the exit door on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old attacker has signed for Serie A side Monza after agreeing terms on a deal until 2028.

Why Forson’s departure could prove to be a mistake

Forson has been regarded as one of the most exciting players in the United academy for the last few years in particular, mainly thriving for the U23s.

The young Englishman made 38 appearances for the U23 team throughout his time at United, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in the process.

Last summer, his performances were rewarded by Ten Hag, who included the attacker in his pre-season tour, where he even started the first game against Leeds United.

Forson would go on to play in every game, bar one, and he was even included on the bench for United’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

His first taste of competitive action with the senior squad was a small cameo against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, and just a month later, he made his Premier League debut versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

During that game, the winger played a role in helping the Red Devils pick up all three points, assisting Kobbie Mainoo for his winner. In April, Forson was handed his first and only Premier League start as a Man United player, featuring on the right against Fulham, where he made one key pass and attempted one strike at goal over his 53 minutes.

Forson Stats vs Fulham Stats Forson Minutes 53 Shots 1 Key passes 1 Touches 21 Pass accuracy 94% Via Sofascore

The versatile attacker has been previously described as an “outstanding” talent by Everton U21 coach Keith Southern, and to let him leave on a free could be a huge mistake given his potential.

It could be a case that his exit mirrors the error made by Manchester City in letting Cole Palmer go last summer for £40m, however, unlike the Forson situation, the league winners did make a hefty sum.

As we all know, Palmer’s departure could go down as one of the biggest blunders in the Premier League’s recent history, as the England international picked up the Premier League Young Player of the Season award while also scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists.

Nevertheless, although Forson has yet to show his true quality, it’s clear that he has the potential to be special, and the fact that he has left for nothing could prove to be a huge mistake.