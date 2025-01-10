Much of Tottenham Hotspur's campaign this year has been defined by injury and a total collapse in Premier League form, but Wednesday's win over Liverpool in the League Cup could potentially be the start of a turnaround.

The North Londoners were brilliant to a man, and while the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke and new goalkeeper Antonín Kinský have received most of the attention since, understandably so, there is another starter who should be getting plenty of plaudits: Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has made his fair share of mistakes this season, but he was solid against the Reds and more than deserving of the 8/10 match rating given to him by Alasdair Gold at full-time.

However, it might be a case of too little too late for the 28-year-old, as recent reports have now linked the club to someone who could be an upgrade on him, a player who could become Spurs' own Declan Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur chase Rice-esque star

According to a recent report from Italian publication TuttoJuve, Tottenham are one of several teams interested in Juventus ace Douglas Luiz.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on the former Aston Villa star.

The report does not mention how much a transfer might cost, but given his struggles and severe lack of game time this season, we would be surprised to see the Old Lady ask for more than the £42m they paid for him in the summer.

If that is the price they want, then that would still represent a significant investment for Spurs, but given how well he played in England and the fact he's won comparisons to Rice before, it could be worth it, even if he'd be bad news for Bissouma.

Luiz's comparisons to Rice and Bissouma

Okay, before we look at how Luiz stacks up against the man he may replace in Spurs' midfield, it's worth examining his comparisons to Rice and where they have come from.

Well, it primarily stems from FBref, which compared players in similar positions in the Premier League last season, then created a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, concluded that the Englishman was the seventh most similar midfielder to the Brazilian.

The best way to see where this comparison has come from is to look at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, key passes, duels won, tackles, blocks and more, all per 90.

On top of the statistical similarities between the pair, they are both more than capable of changing between a six and an eight depending on what their team need and some, such as former professional Jermaine Pennant, believe the former Villa ace "can do everything that Rice can do and better."

With all of that said, how does the Juve ace stack up against the player he could potentially replace in N17?

Well, when comparing his underlying numbers from last season, when he was playing in the country, to the former Brighton & Hove Albion stars from this season, he comes out on top, and by some margin.

For example, the "amazing" midfielder, as dubbed by Unai Emery, comes out ahead in the majority of metrics, including but not limited to expected and actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive carries, key passes, crosses and passes into the penalty area, goal and shot-creating actions, blocks, ball recoveries, aerial duels won and more, all per 90.

Luiz vs Bissouma Stats per 90 Luiz Bissouma Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.28 0.06 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 0.30 0.19 Progressive Passes 5.05 6.21 Progressive Carries 1.80 1.36 Passing Accuracy 85.7% 89.4% Key Passes 1.59 0.39 Passes into Penalty Area 1.17 0.68 Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.24 0.00 Goal-Creating Actions 0.30 0.00 Shot-Creating Actions 3.52 1.17 Tackles Won 1.14 2.04 Blocks 0.96 0.58 Interceptions 0.69 1.26 Errors Leading to a Shot 0.06 0.19 Successful Take-Ons 0.72 0.58 Yellow Cards 0.36 0.49 Ball Recoveries 5.53 5.15 Aerial Duels Won 0.75 0.29 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 & 24/25 PL Season

Ultimately, while Bissouma put in a stellar shift against Liverpool on Wednesday, he has not been reliable enough for Spurs over the last couple of years.

Therefore, even if it's just on loan to start with, Levy and Co should look to bring the "box-crashing" Luiz, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, to North London this month, as he might just become their own Rice.