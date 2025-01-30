It's not been a good season for Tottenham Hotspur this year; that much is undeniable.

Injuries have ravaged Ange Postecoglou's side, but even then, sitting 15th in the Premier League is nothing short of a disaster, and with the transfer window slamming shut in under a week, their only signing has been Czech goalkeeper Antonín Kinský.

However, in positive developments, recent reports have linked the club with one of the most dangerous players in the league, someone who has been compared to the incredible Morgan Rogers.

Signing a player similar to the Aston Villa star might be just what the North Londoners need to reignite their campaign, as he once again showed the world just how brilliant he is with a man-of-the-match performance against Celtic in the Champions League last night.

The player in question might not be the defender Spurs desperately need, but should this move go ahead, we imagine the fans will be delighted.

Tottenham target Premier League star

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are one of several teams with 'concrete interest' in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United and Liverpool are incredibly keen on the Cameroon international, although the Bees are understandably reluctant to entertain the idea of selling him mid-way through the season.

A potential price is not mentioned in the report, but according to other stories from earlier this month, an offer in the region of £60m could be enough to tempt the West Londoners into selling.

It will be an incredibly complicated and costly transfer to get over the line for Spurs, but given Mbeumo's immense ability, it's one well worth pursuing, especially as he could be the club's own Rogers.

How Mbeumo compares to Rogers and why Spurs should sign him

So, before we get into a couple of other reasons as to why Spurs should be pushing the boat out to sign Mbeumo, let's examine this comparison to Rogers and where it has come from.​​​​​​​

Well, it primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the fourth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Cameroonian superstar.

The best way to see how this conclusion has been reached is by looking at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, actual and expected non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shots, goal-creating-actions and more, all per 90.

Mbeumo & Rogers Statistics per 90 Mbeumo Rogers Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.43 0.41 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 0.57 0.50 Progressive Carries 3.45 3.48 Progressive Passes 3.80 3.58 Shots 1.79 1.79 Goal-Creating Actions 0.44 0.45 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

However, while sharing a number of significant statistical similarities with a player as monumentally talented as the Villa ace is certainly an encouraging sign and a major indication that Daniel Levy and Co should sign the former Troyes ace, it's not the only reason.

Arguably, the more significant argument for why the North Londoners should go all out for the 25-year-old is his seriously impressive level of output for a team outside of the traditional 'big six.'

For example, in 27 appearances this season, totalling 2227 minutes, the "unplayable" live wire, as dubbed by manager Thomas Frank, has found the back of the net on 14 occasions and provided four assists to boot, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.5 games, or every 123.72 minutes, which is simply brilliant.

Ultimately, Spurs are in desperate need of some game-changing attackers, and while the price tag is high, Mbeumo would undoubtedly be worth every penny.