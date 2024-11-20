New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a huge opportunity to be a success at Old Trafford after his appointment over the last couple of weeks.

The former Portugal international arrived from Sporting CP, taking over from Erik ten Hag, with his first match in charge against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Instant success isn’t to be expected under the 39-year-old, with Amorim needing to put his ideas across to the current crop of first-team players if he is to change the recent fortunes of the Red Devils.

Since the 2012/13 campaign, the club have failed to win any Premier League titles, often facing a battle to secure a top-four place rather than fighting the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for title glory.

However, his new system could be about to change fortunes on the pitch, giving the supporters a reason to be proud of their side and end their long wait for any form of tangible league success should it have the same impact as it did in the Liga Portugal.

Amorim’s 3-4-3 system at Manchester United

Over the years, many managers in charge of United have opted for the same tactical setup, often failing to have the desired impact upon their appointment.

A 4-2-3-1 system has often been the go-to under the likes of Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and José Mourinho, but Amorim looks set to finally move away from that tactic.

During his time with the Portuguese outfit, he frequently utilised a 3-4-3 system, allowing them to win the title in two of his four years in charge.

The 39-year-old has already been captured trying to transfer the aforementioned formation into his new United side during his first training session on Monday afternoon, utilising numerous players in slightly different roles.

Brazilian winger Antony featured in an unfamiliar right wing-back role during the session, placing more of a defensive responsibility on his shoulders, but it could also be a move that could get the best out of the talent after his unsuccessful stint since 2022.

Luke Shaw operated in a left centre-back role, whilst Marcus Rashford was used in a more familiar centre-forward position - somewhere he hasn’t featured in regularly after the arrivals of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The system requires his tempo play in possession, utilising the width, whilst also having high-intensity sprints after losing possession to prevent any counterattacks.

It could allow one player to feature in a brand-new position, potentially handing the club their own version of an elite-level talent.

The player who could become United’s own Vini Jr

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has developed into one of the very best talents in Europe over the last couple of years, scoring 36 goals over the last two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian came perilously close to claiming the Ballon d’Or a couple of weeks ago but finished second behind Spanish midfielder Rodri - with many expecting the 24-year-old to claim the trophy over the City star.

However, United may already have their own version of the talent on their books in the form of winger Amad Diallo, who could hugely benefit from the appointment of Amorim.

The Ivorian would likely feature as one of the central attacking midfielders within the new system, allowing for increased opportunities on the ball, with the wing-backs providing the width - which could see Diallo cut onto his stronger left foot as seen during his time on loan at Sunderland.

The 22-year-old has starred for the Red Devils in recent weeks, registering two goals and one assist in his last two outings under temporary boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Interestingly, he’s averaged 7.22 runs with the ball towards the opposition’s penalty area per 90 this season, trailing Vini Jr by just 0.8 so far this campaign - with his new role potentially allowing him to reach the next level and emulate the Madrid star’s success.

Amad clearly has a lot of potential, as demonstrated by the £36m fee splashed on his services a couple of years ago, but is yet to demonstrate such levels on a consistent basis at Old Trafford.

Amad's League stats for Man Utd (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 9 Goals & assists 3 Pass accuracy 84% Shots taken 2.3 Successful dribbles 1.3 Chances created 2.6 Duels won 5.6 Touches in opposition box 8.4 Stats via FotMob

The future “superstar” as dubbed by Liam Canning, has the opportunity to kick on under Amorim in his new role, potentially playing in a new role and becoming vital throughout the transition under the 39-year-old.

It may take the side a few months to benefit from the appointment, but Diallo has the opportunity to be the biggest beneficiary, hopefully taking his game to the next level, matching the potential he demonstrated upon his big-money transfer.