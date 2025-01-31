The transfer window slams shut in less than a week, and as things stand, Tottenham Hotspur have not done enough business.

The only player Ange Postecoglou's side have signed so far is Czech shot-stopper Antonín Kinský, who completed his £12.5m move from Slavia Prague all the way back on January 5th.

What makes this situation worse is that it looks like fierce rivals Arsenal are now looking to do some business of their own, as it was revealed on Wednesday night that they had seen an audacious £60m bid for Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins rejected.

However, there might still be cause for optimism on the white side of North London, as recent reports have now linked Spurs with another brilliant Premier League striker who has won comparisons to the Villa ace.

Tottenham target Premier League striker

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, Tottenham are incredibly interested in Brentford star Yoane Wissa.

In fact, the report goes one step further, revealing that the Lilywhites have now initiated contact with the West Londoners and the player himself over the potential transfer.

A price is not mentioned in the story, but as reports from earlier this month claimed that Nottingham Forest had a £20m offer rejected for the Frenchman, we can only assume the Bees are holding out for something in excess of that.

It could be a complicated and somewhat costly transfer to get over the line for Spurs, but given Wissa's ability and form, it's one worth fighting for, especially as he's been compared to the sublime Watkins.

How Wissa compares to Watkins and why Spurs should sign him

So, before we look at some of the other reasons Spurs should sign Wissa this month, let's examine this comparison to Watkins and where it comess from.

Well, in this instance, it has stemmed from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in the Premier League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the fourth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Cameroonian superstar.

The best way to see how this conclusion has been reached is by looking at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, actual and expected non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive carries, shots on target, goal and shot-creating actions, tackles won, successful take-ons and more, all per 90.

Wissa & Watkins Statistics per 90 Wissa Watkins Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.67 0.70 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 0.74 0.73 Progressive Carries 2.06 1.75 Shots on Target 1.32 1.35 Passing Accuracy 76.8% 75.5% Passes into the Penalty Area 0.17 0.23 Shot-Creating Actions 2.29 2.20 Goal-Creating Actions 0.34 0.45 Tackles Won 0.17 0.17 Successful Take-Ons 0.51 0.34 Carries into the Final Third 0.80 0.79 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

On top of sharing quite a significant number of statistical similarities with the Villa ace, the former FC Lorient star also shares his positional versatility, having made 106 appearances at left-wing and 23 on the opposite flank across his career to date.

However, while an undeniable positive, the fact he is so similar to the Arsenal target is not the sole reason why Levy and Co should splash the cash on bringing him to N17 this month.