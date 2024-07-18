We are over a month into the transfer window, and while it's often referred to as silly season thanks to the outrageous rumours and surprising moves that occur, not much has happened regarding Arsenal.

However, there was an element of intrigue just a couple of weeks ago when it was reported that the Premier League runners-up were working to sign a 'secret German.'

However, it was radio silence in the days that followed, but that might've just changed.

Recent reports have now claimed that the Gunners are drawing up plans for a specific German international this summer, and he might be the ideal rival for Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal's secret German

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané.

The report claims that while the German behemoths are not actively looking to sell the 28-year-old this window, they would be tempted by offers exceeding £40m, partly due to the money they have already spent on rebuilding their squad this summer.

It's claimed that the player would also be open to the move if an attractive contract were offered, and given the time he spent with Mikel Arteta at Manchester City, this could be the perfect reunion, and it would make sense if he were the 'secret German' spoken about earlier this month.

While it wouldn't be cheap to sign Sane, his track record is impressive, and it's hard to think of a better player to rival Saka, even if he ends up becoming a backup.

Why Sane would be a great signing

Now, the first thing to say is that if this deal goes through and Sane is brought in to primarily play off the right - where he has for most of his career - then he'd likely be seen as Saka's backup at worst and a rival at best, but that's not a bad thing for Arsenal as a club.

The Hale End superstar is the poster boy of this modern Gunners side, and with 226 senior appearances under his belt at just 22 years old, it would be outrageous if he was permanently dropped for the German.

Still, with the club being in so many competitions next season, there will be plenty of opportunities for rotation.

Sane's senior career to date Team FC Schalke 04 Manchester City Bayern Munich Germany Appearances 57 135 175 65 Goals 13 39 48 13 Assists 8 43 50 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.36 0.60 0.56 0.32 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, while the Bayern ace struggled at points during the Euros this summer, failing to produce a goal or assist, he enjoyed a relatively successful individual campaign last season, racking up ten goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances, averaging a goal involvement every 1.82 games.

This might not quite match the Ealing-born star's haul of 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games, but it's certainly an impressive effort and shows he's of the level to step in when needed.

Additionally, when the "world-class" winger, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, played in England's top flight, he racked up 25 goals and 29 assists in 90 trophy-laden appearances, which equates to a goal involvement on average every 1.66 games.

Ultimately, while Sane might not start every game for Arsenal, having him as the rival to Saka on the right would make Arteta's squad so much stronger going into next season and could even prove to be the last little piece needed to bring the title to North London for the first time in over two decades.