At the halfway mark of the season, Everton have been a side desperately seeking improvements in recent campaigns, but things are different this time around. The Toffees, even after a ten-point deduction, look on course to avoid Premier League relegation and perhaps even rise up the table to hand them a comfortable few months under Sean Dyche, who deserves much of the credit.

The Toffees will now hope to continue their good form in the second half of the season, be that with or without January reinforcements. As things stand, Dyche is getting the best out of his current options, and what may help is the planning of Director of Football Kevin Thelwell, who has delivered his verdict on Everton's transfer plan.

Everton transfer news

Whilst those at Goodison Park didn't exactly splash the cash in the summer transfer window, they did at least welcome the likes of Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Beto to hand Dyche some reinforcements.

And to the former Burnley manager's credit, he has taken full advantage of those additions. In fact, if it wasn't for the points deduction, Everton would be challenging for Europe this term, which is a place they may consistently find themselves in with the planning of Thelwell and the potential new owners.

The director of football told the club's official website: "As we look to January, I can assure you that, whilst there may not be a great deal of transfer business taking place in the coming weeks, it does not mean the hard work is not continuing.

"I have been keen to manoeuvre the Club into a position whereby we are planning two or three transfer windows ahead - not two or three weeks. And being reactive, whilst sometimes inevitable in football, is not a healthy permanent state within which to operate as a club. In that context, January is unlikely to be a busy month here.

"But hard work is ongoing to ensure a squad that has performed consistently well this season can continue to evolve and develop this season, in the summer and beyond."

Good news for Everton fans

The secret to success when it comes to recruitment is quite simple - proactive planning. The last thing a club needs is to be left panicking over transfers last minute without a list of options to replace star men. We've seen the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion become the best example of a side with a plan, often replacing stars with those who quickly become even better stars for another bargain deal. If Everton can reach that standard, then they may just find themselves enjoying a similar rise to Roberto de Zerbi's side.

The news that January is unlikely to be a busy month may be a disappointment to some at Goodison Park, but that's the luxury of the side's recent form. Dyche's side are not in desperate need of additions and can instead focus on finding players who would provide the manager with an instant upgrade for the long haul. As the season goes on, the Toffees could get more and more positives to look forward to ahead of a busier summer window.