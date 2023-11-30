Tottenham have been dealt another injury blow they "can't afford" after news this week, says journalist Paul Brown.

Spurs injuries mounting for Ange

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is seemingly dealing with problem after problem at Hotspur Way right now, as squad members succumb to injuries by the week.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are all unavailable to play right now, with Sessegnon only just returning to light training after his summer hamstring surgery.

Van de Ven, Maddison, Solomon and Perisic aren't expected back on the pitch until 2024, with reports suggesting the latter may never feature in a Spurs shirt again.

Phillips could out for around a month, according to Postecoglou, while Richarlison is hoping to make a comeback in December. With AFCON and the Asia Cup starting in early January, Spurs also face losing Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min pretty soon.

Perhaps the most infuriating injury, though, is for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguay star is now set to be absent till February next year in what is a pretty horrible circumstance for him. Having only just returned from a lengthy absence, previously being forced to sit out for nine months after an ACL injury.

Bentancur was taken off with ankle ligament damage in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, coming after a pretty poor challenge from Villa defender Matty Cash.

Spurs "can't afford" Bentancur injury

The midfielder could've helped shore up Postecoglou's options in the middle of the park, especially with Bissouma and Sarr leaving for AFCON next year, but Bentancur's expected absence till after the tournament means Spurs will be desperately short.

Tottenham could even sign a new midfielder in January to make up for the lack of cover, according to The Guardian and Jacob Steinberg this week.

The north Londoners have been dealt a pretty big blow as a result of Bentancur's injury. That verdict is shared by reporter Paul Brown, who also claims Spurs can't afford losing the 26-year-old.

“Postecoglou said that Bentancur’s setback was disappointing, and I think with Spurs so many men down through injury already, they can't afford to be losing anyone else," said Brown to GiveMeSport.

"I think that's a pretty big blow for them coming at the time it did. Bentancur, I think, is a pretty important player for them. He's got a skillset that I think most of the rest of his rivals in midfield don't have. I just think it's disappointing and frustrating for him really that that happened. So, you have to hope it does not keep him out for too long.”

Bentancur was a mainstay under former boss Antonio Conte before his ACL tear, and comes as a very experienced figurehead with over half a century of caps for Uruguay at international level.

His spell on the sidelines is almost certain to be felt as Tottenham gear up for a tough festive fixture schedule