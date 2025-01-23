It's been 23 days since the transfer window opened, and as things stand, Arsenal haven't made a single signing.

However, that has not stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive, as the club have been linked with a host of superb attackers such as Viktor Gyokeres, Dušan Vlahović and Victor Osimhen.

That said, there is one forward who has seen his name mooted for a move to the Emirates, perhaps more than any other in recent weeks: Matheus Cunha.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star has been in fine form this season and would likely be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, but there is another, even more promising forward, who has recently been linked with the North Londoners and would be an even better signing.

Arsenal pushing for new striker signing this month

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have maintained their serious interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško and are now 'pushing' to try and get the deal done this month.

The report claims that the Gunners have an internal valuation of around £65m for the Slovenian international and have the money to make the deal happen, so they have since asked the German side to name their price.

It's not mentioned in the report what that price might be, but Bailey has revealed that there is a 'gentleman's agreement' between the club and player that any offers in the region of €70m - £59m - would 'at least be seriously discussed.'

It might be an expensive transfer to get over the line, but given Šeško's incredible ability and sky-high potential, it's well worth doing, especially as he'd be a better signing than Cunha.

Why Šeško would be a better signing than Cunha

So, while both Šeško and Cunha are exceptional talents and more than good enough to impact Arsenal's starting lineup, there are two key reasons why the former would be a better signing this month.

The first is a simple one: the Slovenian comes out on top when we compare their output from the last couple of campaigns.

For example, in 42 appearances last season, totalling 2057 minutes, the former RB Salzburg star scored 18 goals and provided two assists, equating to a goal involvement every 2.1 games, or more crucially, one every 102.85 minutes.

Šeško vs Cunha 23/24 Šeško Cunha Appearances 42 36 Minutes 2057' 2772' Goals 18 14 Assists 2 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.47 0.61 Minutes per Goal Involvement 102.85' 126' 24/25 Šeško Cunha Appearances 26 22 Minutes 1858' 1717' Goals 14 10 Assists 3 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 0.63 Minutes per Goal Involvement 109.29 126' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the Wolves star scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances, but a total of 2772 first-team minutes, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.63, or every 126 minutes.

Moving into this season, the Radeče-born "monster," as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has already racked up 14 goals and three assists in just 26 appearances, totalling 1858 minutes, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every 1.52 games, or every 109.29 minutes.

For his part, the former Atlético Madrid star has also upped his game this year and currently has ten goals and four assists in 22 appearances, totalling 1717 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.57 games, or every 122.64 minutes.

On top of being the more productive forward, the Gunners would be wise to go for the Leipzig ace over the Brazilian for the fact that he's still just 21 years old and already showing that he can compete with the best goalscorers around.

Now, the Wolves star is certainly not an old player, but according to research by The Athletic a few years ago, the peak age for a centre-forward is 27.

That means that while there is still time for Cunha to improve, we are likely seeing him near his best at the moment, which is still not enough to beat out the Slovenian star, who could continue to get better and better.

Ultimately, both attackers are brilliant and would undoubtedly improve Arsenal, but if the board are only going to sign one this month, then they should go all out for Šeško, as not only is he already outperforming his potential rival, but he also has much more time to grow.