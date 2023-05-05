Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in a peculiar situation, in pursuit of both a new manager and playing squad additions to match the ambition of Daniel Levy.

His desire to push for silverware has resulted in some questionable decisions in recent memory, but few can question the thinking behind appointing Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Now, it seems like Julian Nagelsmann remains the outstanding option to succeed the former, as a free agent with a stacked CV.

Fresh from a mixed tenure at Bayern Munich, in which many would argue the German was not afforded ample time, it has presented a fine opportunity for the Lilywhites' chairman to swoop in and attain a world-class boss without having to tempt him away from his current project.

However, should the 35-year-old choose to accept the proposal, he will likely expect wholesale changes to be made to this squad that has outlined their glaring deficiencies of late.

Seeking to perhaps get ahead of the curve, various transfer dealings already seem to be in the works despite the absence of a director of football.

One such name that continues to be linked with a north London switch is Manuel Ugarte, who - under Nagelsmann's tutelage - could seek to emulate the success of his former midfield stopper Joshua Kimmich.

The only stumbling block remains his reported €60m (£53m) price tag, although should he garner similar success as the German midfielder, this would end up proving to be a bargain.

How good is Manuel Ugarte?

The 28-year-old Die Roten star has earned praise for his calmness in the engine room, paired with a deadly decisiveness when the opposition seeks to attack.

Such form has seen the maestro score four, assist a further six, and maintain an outstanding 7.75 rating in the Bundesliga this season. The latter figure is further bolstered by his 2.8 key passes and 2.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore, truly outlining him as the near-perfect all-around midfielder.

The versatile machine featured 74 times under Nagelsmann.

Whilst Ugarte might not boast the same offensive characteristics, his emergence has had a similarly transformative effect on Sporting CP.

Also, at 22 years old, the Uruguayan has plenty of time to hone his technical qualities towards the same level as his £333k-per-week alternative.

This season in the Primeira Liga, a respectable 7.04 average rating gives way to true defensive excellence in the engine room.

With 3.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game, via Sofascore, the physical prowess of the midfielder led writer Dave Hendrick to wax lyrical about his bright future. He wrote:

"Kid is an absolute monster. Incredible engine, tough as nails, a ball winning machine."

Although one of these midfielders is clearly more defensive-minded than the other, the fact the 6 foot stopper also ranks in the top 1% when compared to midfielders in Europe for pass completion per 90 bridges the gap somewhat.

Under the leadership of someone as impressive as Nagelsmann, and alongside the equally solid Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

Ugarte could prove to be an important cog in transforming this club; almost as important as Kimmich has been for the Bavarian giants.

This could prove to be an unparalleled double swoop for Levy.