With months remaining until the summer transfer window opens, it appears one Chelsea player is already on the verge of leaving.

Chelsea players who could leave before 2024/2025

Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly have an almighty task on their hands to trim their rather bloated Chelsea squad, and preferably before June 30.

There is a belief that Chelsea must raise £100 million through player sales before the end of the financial year, or risk PSR sanctions as they forecast to be above the limit for which clubs can make a loss over a rolling three-year period.

They're only permitted losses of around £105 million in that time, with Pochettino's side far exceeding that number and potentially needing to offload a host of players. Since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, the Blues have spent over £1 billion, with around £400 million of that coming last summer alone.

Chelsea are alleged to have attempted to offset some of the losses through hotel sales to a sister company, but that is something which is unlikely to fly and is currently being investigated.

If found guilty, Chelsea face a 2024/2025 points deduction, with Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City's recent cases being a stern warning to Stamford Bridge chiefs.

In terms of who Chelsea could sell in their bid to balance the books, the west Londoners have an array of options. It is believed Conor Gallagher will be put up for sale this summer, alongside left-back Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of Todd Boehly era Cost Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Boehly will also be very keen to find a buyer for Romelu Lukaku, and the Middle East looks like a very tempting solution. Al-Ittihad have already held discussions over signing Lukaku, according to reports, and there are a few other members of Pochettino's squad who could join the Belgian out of Chelsea's exit door.

While veteran mainstay defender Thiago Silva would leave on a free, with his contract expiring this summer, Chelsea will still be saving a fair bit of cash on his £110,000-per-week wages.

Thiago Silva reaches agreement to leave Chelsea for Fluminense

According to GOAL Brasil this week, the 39-year-old's future has now been decided ahead of this summer.

Silva won't be extending his Chelsea stay for another year and has agreed to join Fluminense, having come to a verbal agreement with them. The Brazilian side hope to announce his capture "soon", according to GOAL, which puts an end to Silva's four-year-long stay in west London.

"It's an amazing achievement physically. I played until 38 or 39 but the last couple of years in the MLS, I started to understand that my body was telling me not to do it anymore," said Frank Lampard on Silva's longevity as a defender.

"So to see someone at centre-back, which I think is probably the hardest position in terms of how you could get exposed at that age. He doesn’t get exposed because of the level of player he is, because of his quick thinking and understanding of the role and covering danger – it’s just amazing."