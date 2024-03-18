Sunderland limped to a 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, with the likes of Luis Semedo and Romaine Mundle lacklustre up top for the Black Cats in an instantly forgettable contest.

Those in Wearside will have to be patient and hope all the young talent at Mike Dodds' disposal comes good eventually, Semedo and Mundle are both just 20 years of age after all and still trying to acclimatise to the cut and thrust of the Championship.

There will be very real fears already that they will both flop at the Stadium of Light and never truly live up to their promise, much like one loaned-out winger who has made just two appearances for his new club.

Jewison Bennette's time at Sunderland

Dubbed as being a "star boy" by football journalist Josh Bunting on his arrival to England from far-away Costa Rica, there was a lot of hype that Jewison Bennette would hit the ground running at Sunderland instantly as an enigmatic and skilful attacker.

It hasn't really ever gone to plan for the 13-time Costa Rica international in his new Wearside surroundings, however, making just 20 appearances over two seasons showing his unpredictability here and there as an exciting winger but never consistently.

Bennette's audacious flicks and tricks paid off earlier this campaign when he notched an assist in his side's big 5-0 win over Southampton, which remains the 19-year-old's only appearance this season in the second tier before a loan move away ended up materialising.

The slick teenage forward has impressed in the U21 set-up for the Black Cats on occasion away from the spotlight of the senior side - picking up a respectable two goals and four assists from ten appearances in this age bracket - but it was still deemed in Bennette's best interests to cut his teeth with a loan deal out in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki in January.

That loan deal has been somewhat disastrous so far for the forgotten Costa Rican man, who could well suffer the same fate that ex-Black Cats youngster Joel Asoro succumbed to.

Asoro would join Sunderland with an equal amount of hype next to his name, only to fade into obscurity before ultimately picking up the pieces of his career away from the Stadium of Light.

Jewison Bennette's time out on loan

Bennette has managed to make just two appearances for his short-term Greek employers since making the switch, with the 19-year-old now finding himself in his new club's treatment room as opposed to setting the world alight.

The 5 foot 8 winger hasn't even lasted a full 90 minutes for his new Greek first-tier team since relocating, managing only 45 minutes in those two fleeting appearances before injury issues began to trouble him.

It's led to Bennette's omission from the recent Costa Rica squad, a worrying timeline of events for the 19-year-old whose future at the Stadium of Light could begin to look bleak very soon.

Dodds wasn't too keen on the idea that Bennette could have been a help for Sunderland's own injury worries currently involving Jack Clarke - "that was the right decision at that time" - and so it will be intriguing to see whether or not the young winger has a long-term spot in the Black Cats first-team mix going forward when he returns from this loan excursion.

Bennette, if he was to walk away from the Wearside club this coming summer, would take some comfort from Asoro's unfolding story since exiting.

Going on to become a star in France with FC Metz, with the failed Sunderland wonderkid notching up five goals and assists this campaign in total with Metz and ex-club Djurgårdens IF, Bennette will hope he can reinvent himself in a similar fashion if he ends up walking away.