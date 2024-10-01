Arsenal are huge admirers of a Premier League forward, and his manager has already admitted to being "convinced" that the player will move.

Arsenal face PSG after 4-2 win over Leicester City

The north Londoners sealed yet another victory over the weekend with a last-gasp 4-2 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with a Wilfried Ndidi own goal in added time and a 99th minute strike from Kai Havertz rescuing Mikel Arteta from the depths of despair.

Related Arsenal trio spotted training ahead of PSG clash but £150k-p/w ace missing Their returns come as a massive boost for Mikel Arteta but the news isn't all good.

Arsenal were minutes away from their second consecutive draw at home and more points dropped against non-elite opposition after they were also held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the end of August.

It would've been a very disappointing result for the club given they just came through a trio of tough away games against Tottenham, Atalanta and Man City unscathed, but Arsenal showed real character and fighting spirit to wrestle victory over a Leicester side who handed them real problems.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

Gabriel Martinelli's first goal of the season and a strike from Leandro Trossard handed Arsenal a two-goal advantage at half-time, and spectators could've been forgiven for thinking that this would be a routine day at the office before the second half kicked off.

However, James Justin's brace to make it 2-2 sent Arsenal supporters into panic mode, with Ndidi's OG and Havertz's stoppage-time strike then ensuring that Arteta rescued the win in very dramatic fashion.

Trossard put in a match-winning Arsenal display against Leicester, but Thomas Partey was criticised for his performance in midfield. Arteta has little time to rest with PSG in the Champions League tonight, but the fact Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori all trained this week will be welcome news for Arsenal as they seek to field the strongest possible side against France's champions.

Off the field, sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team are said to already be working on squad upgrades for 2025, as the Gunners look to maintain their place among England's elite.

Arsenal really like Bryan Mbeumo with Thomas Frank "convinced" he'll leave

As per TEAMtalk, a potential target could be Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who has started the new season in fine fashion with five goals in six starts.

It is believed that Arsenal are big admirers of Mbeumo, who the Bees value at around £50 million, and their manager Thomas Frank has already admitted that he's "convinced" an exit is on the cards.

“He was our biggest miss for four months last year, even with Toney out,” Frank said recently.

“He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games. That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.”

The 25-year-old Cameroon international, if things don't work out with Raheem Sterling, could be a very good alternative to Bukayo Saka on the right wing, potentially a foil for Martinelli on the opposite flank.