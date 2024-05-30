After a deal to sign Jose Cordoba collapsed, Rangers have turned their attention towards another South American defender, who already reportedly has an offer on the table from Ibrox.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers looked destined to sign Cordoba, before a deal ultimately collapsed with Norwich City now the leading candidates to land the young defender's signature. He would have followed Jefte through the door to complete Rangers' second signing in a matter of weeks to start their summer transfer window with a bang, but Philippe Clement has now been forced to find another option.

That's not to say that Rangers have given up on the South American market following their Cordoba failure, however. In fact, it's quite the opposite. According to Chilean outlet Despliegue Fútbol, Rangers have presented an offer to Thomas Galdames, who has reportedly played his final game for Godoy Cruz in Argentina, winning 4-0 against El Porvenir this week.

The 25-year-old left-back, who can also play as a centre-back, also reportedly has offers from Belgium and must now make his decision. With Rangers looking to fill the role that many believed Cordoba would, Galdames could emerge as the perfect option at Ibrox this summer.

Having already filled their left-back role with the arrival of Jefte, it will be interesting to see whether Clement would opt to turn Galdames into a central defender on a permanent basis if he completes a move to Scotland this summer. On paper, it's a risk, but it could be one worth taking if the Chilean finds his feet quickly and becomes the defender that the Gers are clearly after.

"Confident" Galdames can make up for Cordoba collapse

The Gers certainly aren't wasting any time feeling sorry for themselves after missing out on Cordoba, turning their attention straight to Galdames. And if Nathan Joyes' praise is anything to go by, dubbing the defender as "confident in the final third" among other positives, then those at Ibrox should be hoping to see Rangers get this one over the line.

If the aim isn't for Galdames to arrive and step into the centre-back role, then he will be left competing with Jefte and question marks will naturally begin to rise regarding the future of Ridvan Yilmaz, who has been linked with an Ibrox exit in the past.

It's certainly solid planning from Rangers, either way. On the one hand, they'll have a left-back ready to compete if Yilmaz leaves, and on the other, Clement could mould a top centre-back.