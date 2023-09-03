Highlights Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a cruel injury blow to Thomas Partey.

The extent and length of the injury has now been revealed.

The man to replace him in the Gunners' squad is a £32m-rated 'beast'.

Last season was all about hope for Arsenal. They came so close to winning the Premier League, only to be pipped to the post by Manchester City.

There may well have been a feeling of regret, but the overwhelming sense within the Emirates Stadium was still one of positivity.

Unfortunately, negativity is starting to seep in this season, although the Gunners have won seven points from nine.

Their toughest test awaits on Sunday, with a clash against old rivals Manchester United facing Mikel Arteta and his men.

Ahead of the match, the Londoners have been dealt with a painful injury blow to Thomas Partey.

Is Thomas Partey injured?

Rumours surrounding the Ghanaian have been rife over the last 24 hours.

Partey had been training ahead of the game but the Ghana FA have suggested that the midfielder could miss the next three months of action with a hamstring problem.

Arsenal have refused to comment on the situation, with the severity of the problem unconfirmed by the club.

The injury comes at a bad time for the Gunners, who have already lost new summer signing Jurrien Timber to a lengthy knee issue.

Who could replace Thomas Partey?

The former Atletico Madrid man has been playing as a makeshift right-back this season as Arteta plots something different with his team.

The role has seen the 30-year-old playing in an inverted position, as Oleksandr Zinchenko performed so well last season from the opposite side, but it hasn't worked too well.

Indeed, Arsenal haven't looked convincing at any moment this season, keeping just one clean sheet and failing to win by a margin of more than two goals.

This injury, however, could well be the blessing in disguise that welcomes Gabriel Magalhaes back into the team.

Ben White has been playing at centre-back this term but will likely slide across onto the right-hand side against United, leaving a vacant space in the middle.

This is where Gabriel comes back into the fray. Strangely, the Brazilian is yet to start in the league this season but that must surely change now.

The £32m-rated defender was one of the best players in the division throughout 2022/23, ranking in the top 15% of centre-backs for pass completion rate and the top 12% for carries into the final third.

A robust defender, it is the Brazil international's pedigree as a progressive outlet that makes him so valuable to Arsenal, not to mention the fact that his left-footedness helps considerably in terms of their build-up play from the back.

Heralded as a "beast" by ex-FOX reporter Robert Lusetich for his performances in the 2021/22 campaign, Gabriel has only been going from strength to strength since joining Arsenal.

His solidity and indeed reliability last term should have made him a shoo-in to start most games this season. The fact he hasn't yet in 2023/24 is worrying.

That, however, is likely to change against United, barring another mysterious tactical tweak by Arteta and his coaching staff that catches everyone completely off guard.